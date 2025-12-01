It’s shameful that “US Congress Leads on Nigeria’s Security While National Assembly Sleeps – Tunde Bakare”

LAGOS, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Cleric and former presidential aspirant Tunde Bakare has sharply criticised the National Assembly, accusing it of failing to act while the United States Congress convened a hearing on Nigeria’s deepening insecurity.

Speaking during his state of the nation address in Lagos, Bakare condemned elected representatives for abandoning their responsibilities at a time when Nigerians most needed strong leadership. His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern and the November 20 congressional hearing on the nation’s security challenges.

“It is a shame on our National Assembly that it took the United States Congress, not the representatives elected by Nigerians, to convene a hearing on the lived experiences of citizens suffering under insecurity, while those in Abuja were busy with politicking, posturing for political relevance, and defecting from one political party to another in their desperate manoeuvres to secure their seats ahead of the 2027 elections,” Bakare said.

Bakare described Trump’s remarks on Nigeria as “the most despicable language ever used by a world leader,” calling the country a “now disgraced nation.” He criticised the government’s sudden flurry of activity following the US statements, saying it revealed a long-standing lack of urgency in addressing insecurity.

He further accused political leaders of “burying their heads in the sand like ostriches, preoccupied with the politics of chaos and paying little attention to the work of governance,” stressing that the ruling class had ignored the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians.

Highlighting the surge in attacks and kidnappings, Bakare warned that “terrorists and bandits now dare the Nigerian state with impunity.” He urged President Bola Tinubu to issue a public apology to communities devastated by insecurity, adding that early government interventions had not done enough to rebuild trust.

While welcoming some security measures, Bakare called for structural reforms to restore confidence. He recommended the establishment of a victims and survivors register, a national apology within three months, and interim compensation, stressing that accountability is essential to halt violence and enable genuine recovery in Nigeria.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.