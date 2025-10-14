‘It’s prohibitive’ — reps panel faults SEC’s N1bn capital requirement for crypto firms

Naija247news reports that the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the economic, regulatory, and security implications of cryptocurrency adoption and point-of-sale (POS) operations has criticised the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent capital requirement policy for virtual assets service providers (VASPs).

The committee, chaired by Hon. Olufemi Bamisile, raised its concerns during a high-level technical session held on Monday in Abuja with key regulatory and security agencies in attendance.

Naija247news understands that the SEC had proposed a revised minimum capital requirement for VASPs, increasing it from N500 million to N1 billion, a move that has sparked intense debate within the fintech and digital assets community.

According to Naija247news, lawmakers described the new threshold as “too high and prohibitive,” warning that it could discourage legitimate investors and stifle innovation, particularly among young Nigerians who are key drivers of the country’s digital transformation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Naija247news gathered that the committee urged the SEC to reconsider the proposed capital benchmark, advocating for a more accessible and inclusive regulatory framework that balances market growth with systemic safeguards.

At the session, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that all virtual and digital assets linked to criminal investigations are currently in its custody. The anti-graft agency stated that it maintains digital wallets across its zonal offices to store these assets securely.

In response, the committee instructed the EFCC to submit detailed records of all confiscated digital assets to aid the House’s legislative efforts and policy development process.

Naija247news reports that Bamisile reaffirmed the committee’s determination to develop a national strategy that ensures regulatory oversight without stifling innovation. He emphasized the importance of protecting the financial system, ensuring transparency, encouraging youth participation, and safeguarding national security in Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.

However, the committee expressed disappointment over the absence of several key government agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the ministries of finance and digital economy, all of whom failed to honour the committee’s invitation.

Bamisile urged these agencies to take seriously the economic and security implications of the fast-evolving digital finance sector, warning that continued absence could undermine efforts to craft effective regulatory responses.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.