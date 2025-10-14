“It’s Not an Opportunity to Show Power, But a Call to Duty” — Fubara on New Secretary to the Government

RIVERS STATE — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday swore in Benibo Anabraba as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urging him to discharge his duties honorably and avoid abuse of power.

Anabraba’s appointment marks the first major administrative move by Governor Fubara since his reinstatement, following the lifting of the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu on September 18.

Anabraba, a former Minority Leader in the Rivers State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC), also previously served as Commissioner for Housing under the current administration. He was among those screened by the former factional Speaker loyal to the governor, Victor Oko-Jumbo.

While congratulating Anabraba, Governor Fubara described the appointment as an act of divine favour.

“So, I use the word ‘congratulations’ because this position you just got can only be God’s. My charge is very simple — God has brought you in at this particular time to be the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State,” Fubara said.

“It’s a real opportunity. We can count the number of SSGs from the inception of Rivers State, but you can’t count the number of commissioners — they are too many. So, it’s a position of honour. I want you to guard that office with honour, discharge your duty with respect, and protect the interests of Rivers State. When you leave office, I want you to leave with honour, and you can only do so when you discharge the duty responsibly.”

The governor expressed confidence in Anabraba’s ability to perform, citing his past record of service.

“I have no doubt that you’re going to perform well. You were a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly. In fact, you were a principal officer at that time — I think Minority Leader. You were also one of my commissioners, and I knew, within the period we worked together, that you did well. You’re a very dedicated person. This opportunity is not an opportunity to show power. It’s not an opportunity to say, ‘Because I have a big office, I can do as I please.’ It’s a call to duty.”

Fubara emphasized the need for reassurance to the people of Rivers State, noting the return of peace after a period of political instability.

“We’re coming from a very, very bad position. We really need to reassure the people of Rivers State that we mean well for them — especially now that peace has returned to the state. So please, by the grace of God, do your work very well to help us succeed in this assignment that God Almighty has given to us,” he added.

The appointment follows Fubara’s reinstatement after months of political and legal turbulence. On March 18, 2025, President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly due to ongoing political crises between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

During the emergency, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as Sole Administrator, tasked with restoring political stability. Ibas suspended all commissioners, special advisers, and assistants, dissolved boards, and suspended heads of parastatals he met in office.

Since Ibas exited the state on September 18, the fate of Fubara’s appointees remained uncertain. The Rivers State House of Assembly, at its first sitting after the emergency rule was lifted, called on the governor to submit a fresh list of commissioner-nominees alongside the 2025 budget for passage.

Governor Fubara’s swearing-in of Benibo Anabraba as SSG signals the start of a new administrative phase in Rivers State, with an emphasis on honour, service, and responsible governance.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.