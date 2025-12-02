It’s impossible for terrorists to infiltrate military, ex-CDS Irabor replies Idris Wase

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has debunked claims that Boko Haram members are being recruited into the Nigerian armed forces. The retired general spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ program.

Irabor’s response follows statements made on November 27 by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, who alleged that a previous recruitment exercise uncovered Boko Haram members, armed robbers, and other criminals among shortlisted applicants for the military and police. Wase added that former House Committee on Defence chair, Muktar Betara, could confirm his claim.

“My brother, former chairman of defence, and my very good friend Betara will bear me witness that we have moments in time when, in the process of recruitment, Boko Haram were found on the army list,” Wase said. “Armed robbers and other criminals were also found on the list of the army and police.”

Speaking on the show, Irabor said such a scenario is impossible given the structure and rigorous recruitment processes in the Nigerian military.

“It has always been a burden for me where we got this impression from,” he said. “How can they be recruited? This does not exist.”

The retired general cited his extensive experience in top operational and command roles as proof that Boko Haram infiltration is highly unlikely. He recalled his progression through multiple commands, including theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Chief of Defence Training and Operations, and finally Chief of Defence Staff.

“When I left, I became chief of defence training and operations, overseeing all that. And then I became theatre commander and later got appointed as CDS, a position I spent two and a half years in. How could it be? Where people got that impression, I cannot tell,” Irabor said.

He further explained that basic recruitment in the military requires verification at the local government level, making it practically impossible for terrorists to infiltrate the system.

“It is impossible. Besides, you can’t come into the military if those in your local government have not actually sanctioned you,” Irabor added.

The former CDS also clarified that Operation Safe Corridor, the programme aimed at rehabilitating low-risk terrorist detainees, reintegrates beneficiaries into civilian communities, not the military. While acknowledging security challenges, Irabor said these should not be mistaken for institutional failure. He emphasized the need for more manpower, equipment, and understanding of evolving security dynamics to strengthen counter-insurgency operations.

In recent years, the federal government has intensified efforts to rehabilitate and reintegrate former Boko Haram fighters through Operation Safe Corridor.

