“It Is Not Yet South-East’s Turn for Presidency” – Minister David Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged the South-East zone to exercise patience in its quest for Nigeria’s presidency, stating that it is not yet the region’s turn to produce the country’s next leader.

Umahi made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, emphasising the importance of political fairness and continuity in the 2027 elections. He referenced the developmental works of President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office in 2023.

“No, it is not our time; it is not the time of South-East yet. We, the 17 Southern governors, went to Asaba before 2023 to say, it doesn’t matter the political party, but the next president should come from the South. All of us tried, but the crown came upon President Bola Tinubu. He is from the South, and so, it is wrong for the South-East to say, ‘Oh, it is their turn,’” Umahi said.

The minister stressed that Tinubu’s eight-year tenure is meant for all regions and that the South-East, along with the North-East, would have its opportunity after 2031:

“I believe strongly that it is when equity and fairness have been established that rotation will become a thing of joy. So for me, it is not the time [of the South-East]. When the time comes, we have sons and daughters that are eminently qualified to contest.”

Acknowledging past marginalisation of the South-East, Umahi said this contributed to poor APC performance in the region during the 2023 general elections, which saw the zone deliver only 5.85% of votes to the party. He highlighted that President Tinubu is now treating all zones fairly:

“The South-East might say they did not get a lot of appointments, but the position of Minister of Works is equivalent to five grade A ministers. Did past appointments translate into infrastructure development? The answer is no. But now, even with fewer appointments, over N350 billion projects are ongoing from Enugu to Onitsha.”

Umahi listed key projects currently underway in the South-East under Tinubu’s administration:

Enugu to Onitsha roads – N350 billion

Port Harcourt-Aba road (86 km) – part of ongoing federal projects

Aba-Umuahia road (56 km)

Umuahia-Lokpanta road (6 km)

Lokpanta-Enugu road (61 km) – over N100 billion

Enugu dualisation to Abakaliki – N183 billion

Trans-Sahara road from Ebonyi to Benue boundary – N456 billion

He further mentioned bridges and flyovers being constructed, including the Abakpa flyover, Obinago flyover, and dual bridges in Enugu, citing their importance following 2023 flood damage.

Umahi emphasised that while the South-East has the capacity to compete for the presidency, the zone must remain sensitive to the current political realities:

“Yes, acknowledge the past, but let us also emphasise the realities of what is happening now. We should be grateful for what President Bola Tinubu has done for the South-East in the last two years. My appointment as Minister of Works is one appointment too many, not just in title but in impact for the entire country.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.