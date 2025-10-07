Israel’s Return to Africa: Strategic Diplomacy or Opportunistic Overtures By Shola Lawal

In late August, government officials from Zambia and Israel gathered to celebrate the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Lusaka. For the first time in 52 years, an Israeli flag would fly in Zambia’s capital, marking the restoration of ties long severed.

“Israel is returning to Zambia. Israel is returning to Africa,” declared Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Saar, speaking amid global criticism of Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, framed the move as a diplomatic victory. Israeli media hailed it as a strategic triumph, with one outlet dubbing Zambia Israel’s “next great Africa frontier.”

Saar’s rhetoric underscores a deliberate Israeli push to court African nations despite the country’s increasingly isolated global standing. “Many countries in Africa are lining up for Israel to open an embassy in their capitals,” he said. “We choose to begin in Zambia.”

Experts suggest this outreach is more than ceremonial. Israel’s war on Gaza—deemed genocide by a UN inquiry in mid-September—has killed over 66,000 Palestinians and devastated much of the Strip. Some analysts argue that rekindling relations with Zambia may also be a tactical effort to weaken South Africa’s influence, a country that has consistently condemned Israel’s actions.

“It’s a play of the decades-old divide-and-rule strategy to erode regional support among states aligned with South Africa,” said Faith Mabera, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand. She added that the move could undermine Pretoria’s authority within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Ahead of the Zambia visit, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel toured Nigeria, meeting her counterpart in Abuja. The meeting, however, was low-profile, reflecting Nigeria’s pro-Palestinian stance. Weeks later, Nigerian authorities detained Ramzy Abu Ibrahim, a Palestinian community leader, raising questions about possible links to the visit. Haskel subsequently visited South Sudan, pledging aid amid the country’s ongoing conflict between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar. Reports emerged of controversial talks to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to East Africa—a move condemned by activists and dismissed officially by South Sudan.

Similar discussions reportedly involved Somaliland, though local officials rejected any involvement. For African nations, these overtures are weighed against the continent’s long-standing solidarity with Palestine, which remains a central political and moral concern.

The History of Africa-Israel Relations

Israel’s relationship with Africa has seen peaks and valleys. In the 1950s and 1960s, newly independent African nations welcomed Israel as an ally, inspired by narratives of shared liberation and mutual struggle against colonial powers. Israeli leaders like David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir invested heavily in building goodwill and influence at the United Nations.

But the October 1973 Yom Kippur War and subsequent perception of Israel as an aggressor led to a rapid diplomatic retreat. Over 20 African countries severed ties, delivering Israel an unprecedented collective diplomatic blow. Since then, Israel has gradually reopened embassies, but its continental presence remains a shadow of the pre-1973 era. Today, only about 11 embassies operate, compared to the 33 that once existed.

Israel’s attempts to normalize relations have often clashed with African solidarity with Palestine, particularly among members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including Nigeria, Sudan, and Morocco. These countries have repeatedly advocated for ceasefires in Gaza and called for recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Aid, Arms, and Strategic Influence

Israel’s modern engagement focuses heavily on East Africa, particularly Ethiopia, home to a historic Jewish population. Between 2009 and 2021, Israel’s aid agency, Mashav, directed $45.5 million in aid to Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Kenya, largely for agriculture, healthcare, and water projects. Yet Israel’s contributions are modest compared to the billions Africa receives from the US, EU, and World Bank.

Military and security partnerships also play a role. Countries across Africa, including South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Uganda, have purchased Israeli arms, surveillance technology, and agro-tech equipment in recent decades. Analysts argue these partnerships often embed Israel into African security structures, giving it influence while deflecting scrutiny from its conduct in Gaza.

In South Sudan, Israel historically supported independence movements, providing arms and military training dating back to the 1960s. Some reports suggest discussions to host Palestinian refugees could link back to Israel’s long-standing strategic interests in East Africa, though officials have denied any current plans.

The Diplomatic Calculus

Israel’s global standing has deteriorated sharply since its offensive in Gaza began in October 2023. South Africa, leading the charge at the International Court of Justice, accused Israel of genocide. The African Union and most member states have condemned the assault, demonstrating strong solidarity with Palestine.

Yet, Israel has had limited successes, gaining footholds in Zambia, South Sudan, and countries that abstained or supported certain UN resolutions despite the broader pro-Palestinian consensus. For Lusaka, struggling with foreign debt and economic hardship, Israeli overtures—including aid and technical training—are politically and economically enticing.

Faith Mabera notes that South Africa must act decisively to counter these initiatives, advocating for deeper regional economic integration and safeguarding African nations from foreign influence disguised as aid. Muhammad Desai of Africa4Palestine adds that grassroots solidarity movements across the continent continue to resist Israel’s attempts at diplomatic normalization.

“Ultimately, Israel’s efforts on the African continent will fail,” Desai said, “because the moral and political weight of supporting Palestine outweighs temporary economic incentives or strategic gifts.”

Conclusion

Israel’s reopening of its embassy in Zambia represents both opportunity and caution. While the move signals diplomatic agility, it also highlights the fragile ethical and political terrain of African-Israeli relations. For African governments, the challenge is clear: navigate foreign aid, security partnerships, and geopolitical influence while upholding solidarity with Palestine—a moral imperative rooted in the continent’s own history of struggle against oppression.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.