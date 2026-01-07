Israeli FM Visits Somaliland Amid Global Backlash Over World-First Recognition

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday, marking the first high-level diplomatic visit since Israel became the first country in the world to officially recognise the breakaway region’s independence. The move has sparked international condemnation and concerns over potential resettlement of Palestinians in the region.

Saar was received at Hargeisa International Airport by top government officials before meeting President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi at the presidential palace. Footage circulating online showed the two leaders together, highlighting the deepening diplomatic ties.

Somalia Condemns Visit

Somalia’s federal government, which insists Somaliland remains part of its territory, condemned the visit as an “unauthorized incursion” and “unacceptable interference in the internal affairs” of the country. The Somali Foreign Ministry stated that any official engagement in Somali territory without Mogadishu’s consent is “illegal, null, and void.”

The visit comes as regional opposition to Israel’s recognition intensifies. The African Union (AU) convened an emergency ministerial session to address the move, joined by more than 20 countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), all rejecting Israel’s decision.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaty described the recognition as a “blatant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty, warning it sets a “dangerous precedent” threatening regional and international peace. The AU’s Political Affairs Peace and Security Council has called for the immediate revocation of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland Celebrates the Visit

For Somaliland, Saar’s visit is seen as a historic moment. Diplomat Ismail Shirwac described it as “a defining moment in the deepening relations between two democratic nations operating in a strategically critical region”, calling the diplomatic partnership “irreversible.”

Israel officially recognised Somaliland on December 26, 2025, making it a second major international breakthrough after establishing ties with Taiwan in 2020. President Abdullahi expressed optimism that more countries would follow Israel’s lead.

US Senator Ted Cruz, a strong supporter of both Israel and Somaliland, has urged former President Donald Trump to recognise the breakaway region, citing strategic and security interests. However, Trump has remained noncommittal, stating that the matter is still under review.

Regional Concerns and Tensions

Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in 1991 during Somalia’s civil war. Since then, it has established its own constitution, parliament, and currency, gaining internal stability while Somalia sought to rebuild.

The recognition by Israel has drawn accusations that Somaliland agreed to resettle Palestinians, host Israeli military bases, and join the Abraham Accords. Somaliland has denied these claims, stating its engagement with Israel is purely diplomatic and in full respect of international law.

Despite these assurances, Bashir Goth, Somaliland’s representative in the US, stated that security cooperation between Israel and Somaliland is possible between two independent nations.

The visit comes amid rising regional tensions. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye have voiced strong support for Somalia’s territorial integrity, while the Houthi rebels in Yemen warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a military target.

“We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and threatens regional security,” said rebel leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi.

