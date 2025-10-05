Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Israel Must Respond with Reciprocal Measures,” Says South Africa on Hamas Hostage Release

By: Naija247news

Date:

Cape Town, South Africa (Naija247news) — The South African government has welcomed Hamas’ decision to release all Israeli hostages and called on Israel to respond with reciprocal measures, urging both parties to commit to an immediate and permanent ceasefire to pave the way for lasting peace in Gaza and the broader region.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Sunday, the move was described as a critical opportunity to de-escalate tensions and restore trust.

“This decision must be met with reciprocal action by the State of Israel,” DIRCO said. “Such reciprocal measures will be a confidence building measure for de-escalation and the restoration of trust. They represent a critical opportunity to uphold universal human dignity and build a foundation for a just and durable peace.”

South Africa also called for the urgent release of Palestinian political prisoners, including children and those detained from humanitarian flotillas, framing these steps as essential to upholding universal human dignity.

The appeal comes amid renewed international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel following months of hostilities that have left thousands dead and displaced. DIRCO emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without addressing the root causes of the conflict, including the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in line with United Nations resolutions.

“Guided by a commitment to a rules-based international order founded on international law, South Africa stands ready to support all genuine inclusive efforts aimed at achieving this definitive and peaceful resolution,” the statement added.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Transparency Is the Heart of Good Governance,” Says BPSR DG as Nigeria Launches 2025 Integrity Index
Next article
“98.98% of Nigeria’s Bank Deposits Are Fully Insured,” Says NDIC Boss
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement,...

ACF faults alleged attempt to sabotage Dangote refinery, backs FG’s intervention

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern...

“Jonathan Is Considering ADC if Given the Ticket,” Says Party Source Ahead of 2027 Elections

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly considering aligning with...

“If You’re Here Illegally, You Will Be Deported: Kemi Badenoch Unveils Radical Borders Plan Targeting 150,000 Migrants Annually”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the UK Conservative Party, has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor

National Politics 0
Lagos — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement,...

ACF faults alleged attempt to sabotage Dangote refinery, backs FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern...

“Jonathan Is Considering ADC if Given the Ticket,” Says Party Source Ahead of 2027 Elections

National Politics 0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly considering aligning with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria