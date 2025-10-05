“Israel Must Respond with Reciprocal Measures,” Says South Africa on Hamas Hostage Release

Cape Town, South Africa (Naija247news) — The South African government has welcomed Hamas’ decision to release all Israeli hostages and called on Israel to respond with reciprocal measures, urging both parties to commit to an immediate and permanent ceasefire to pave the way for lasting peace in Gaza and the broader region.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Sunday, the move was described as a critical opportunity to de-escalate tensions and restore trust.

“This decision must be met with reciprocal action by the State of Israel,” DIRCO said. “Such reciprocal measures will be a confidence building measure for de-escalation and the restoration of trust. They represent a critical opportunity to uphold universal human dignity and build a foundation for a just and durable peace.”

South Africa also called for the urgent release of Palestinian political prisoners, including children and those detained from humanitarian flotillas, framing these steps as essential to upholding universal human dignity.

The appeal comes amid renewed international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel following months of hostilities that have left thousands dead and displaced. DIRCO emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without addressing the root causes of the conflict, including the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in line with United Nations resolutions.

“Guided by a commitment to a rules-based international order founded on international law, South Africa stands ready to support all genuine inclusive efforts aimed at achieving this definitive and peaceful resolution,” the statement added.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.