Israel Marks Two Years Since Hamas Attack as Gaza Peace Talks Continue in Egypt

Israelis across the country observed the solemn anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023, which killed over 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage. The attack marked the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the pain but hailed Israel’s resilience. “Our bloodthirsty enemies have hit us hard, but they have not broken us,” he said, pledging to achieve all war goals, including the return of hostages, the elimination of Hamas leadership, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recalled the horror of the attack and urged both sides to consider US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, describing it as a “historic opportunity” to end the conflict.

Memorials and Public Mourning

Although the official Israeli memorials were postponed until 16 October to accommodate the Jewish High Holiday season, events still took place nationwide. In Tel Aviv, families of the victims held their own ceremonies, broadcast across Israeli television channels, while a minute’s silence was observed nationwide.

At the Nova festival site, where 378 people were killed in the 2023 attack, survivors and families mourned their losses. Hagar, 29, whose brother survived the attack, told the BBC: “No place feels like home anymore, and until all the hostages come back, none of us will feel safe. When we see everybody home again, we can breathe again. Then we can start to recover.”

Outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, demonstrators showed support for the remaining hostages. Israel reports 48 people are still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. Opinion polls indicate that about 70% of Israelis want the war to end in exchange for the hostages’ release.

Peace Talks in Egypt

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with indirect talks focused on five key issues: a permanent ceasefire, exchange of hostages for Palestinian detainees, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, humanitarian aid delivery, and post-war governance of the territory.

Despite an evening session of talks, no breakthrough has been reported, with disagreements over Israeli withdrawal maps and guarantees against renewed fighting. President Trump’s team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is actively involved in the mediation.

Continued Violence in Gaza

While peace talks proceed, Israeli air and artillery strikes continue in Gaza. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with UNICEF reporting mothers and wounded children lining corridors and premature babies sharing oxygen. Gaza’s health ministry notes that 25 of 38 hospitals are out of service, and the remaining 13 are only partially operational.

A rocket was fired from northern Gaza into Israel on Tuesday morning, triggering alarms but causing no injuries or damage. International journalists are still barred from independently entering Gaza, complicating independent verification of casualties and damage.

Displaced Gaza residents continue to live in fear. Emaan al-Wahidi, who lost her 17-year-old son to an airstrike last year, described the constant anxiety: “When the evening comes, the fear comes with it. Me and my three children are afraid of the air strikes. We sleep together, holding each other, especially my smallest child.”

As Israel marks the tragic anniversary, global attention remains focused on the possibility of a ceasefire and the hope for a lasting peace in the region.

