Israel, Hamas Agree on First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal as Trump, Netanyahu Hail ‘Historic Breakthrough’

Naija247news – Jerusalem | October 9, 2025 — After nearly two years of relentless conflict and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a long-awaited ceasefire deal, according to official confirmations from Washington, Doha, and Tel Aviv.

The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in a late-night social media post, marks what he called “a major step toward peace and stability in the Middle East.”

“Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal,” Trump wrote, praising Qatar and Egypt for their diplomatic mediation efforts.

Qatar, one of the key brokers in the negotiation, confirmed that the parties had reached a consensus on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the initial ceasefire phase — a plan expected to involve a halt in hostilities, prisoner exchanges, and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.

In a separate statement, Hamas said the agreement “stipulates an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange.”

On the Israeli side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the breakthrough as “a great day for Israel” and announced plans to convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.

Netanyahu’s office also confirmed that he held an “emotional and warm conversation” with President Trump, during which both leaders congratulated each other on what they called “a historic achievement — the agreement for the release of all hostages.”

The conversation reportedly ended with Trump receiving an invitation to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament — a symbolic gesture highlighting his deepening diplomatic role in the Middle East peace process.

Human Cost of the Gaza War

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed and 169,841 wounded since the conflict began in October 2023. Thousands more remain missing, believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods.

The war was sparked by the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, which left 1,139 Israelis dead and around 200 hostages taken into Gaza, triggering Israel’s most devastating military campaign in the territory’s history.

As details of the ceasefire’s implementation emerge, international observers say the focus will now shift toward verifying compliance, ensuring aid delivery, and paving the way for a political roadmap that could finally end the cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

