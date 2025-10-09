Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Israel, Hamas Agree on First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal as Trump, Netanyahu Hail ‘Historic Breakthrough’

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Jerusalem | October 9, 2025 — After nearly two years of relentless conflict and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a long-awaited ceasefire deal, according to official confirmations from Washington, Doha, and Tel Aviv.

The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in a late-night social media post, marks what he called “a major step toward peace and stability in the Middle East.”

“Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal,” Trump wrote, praising Qatar and Egypt for their diplomatic mediation efforts.

Qatar, one of the key brokers in the negotiation, confirmed that the parties had reached a consensus on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the initial ceasefire phase — a plan expected to involve a halt in hostilities, prisoner exchanges, and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.

In a separate statement, Hamas said the agreement “stipulates an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange.”

On the Israeli side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the breakthrough as “a great day for Israel” and announced plans to convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.

Netanyahu’s office also confirmed that he held an “emotional and warm conversation” with President Trump, during which both leaders congratulated each other on what they called “a historic achievement — the agreement for the release of all hostages.”

The conversation reportedly ended with Trump receiving an invitation to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament — a symbolic gesture highlighting his deepening diplomatic role in the Middle East peace process.

Human Cost of the Gaza War

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed and 169,841 wounded since the conflict began in October 2023. Thousands more remain missing, believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods.

The war was sparked by the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, which left 1,139 Israelis dead and around 200 hostages taken into Gaza, triggering Israel’s most devastating military campaign in the territory’s history.

As details of the ceasefire’s implementation emerge, international observers say the focus will now shift toward verifying compliance, ensuring aid delivery, and paving the way for a political roadmap that could finally end the cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
CAN to FG: End Targeted Killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria, Stop Reducing Lives to Statistics
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CAN to FG: End Targeted Killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria, Stop Reducing Lives to Statistics

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — The...

Nollywood Star Frank Donga Now Works with Canadian Government in Saskatchewan

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — Popular...

Air Peace Warns Public Against Fake “30% Off Africa Flights” Promotion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Air Peace Limited has issued a strong disclaimer regarding...

South Africa Apoints Minister Angie Motshekga Acting President as Ramaphosa and Mashatile Travel Abroad

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

CAN to FG: End Targeted Killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria, Stop Reducing Lives to Statistics

National Politics 0
Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — The...

Nollywood Star Frank Donga Now Works with Canadian Government in Saskatchewan

Immigration & Residency 0
Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — Popular...

Air Peace Warns Public Against Fake “30% Off Africa Flights” Promotion

Top Stories 0
Air Peace Limited has issued a strong disclaimer regarding...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria