Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Earlier this week, a flight carrying 153 Palestinians from Gaza landed in South Africa without documentation. Passengers were stranded on the plane for 12 hours before South African authorities, who said they had not been informed by Israeli officials, allowed them to disembark on humanitarian grounds.

The Palestinians on board had paid between $1,500 and $5,000 to a company called Al-Majd Europe to leave Gaza. At least two other flights had already taken place since June 2025, all coordinated by a few Palestinians on the ground working with Israeli authorities.

This operation is part of a longstanding Israeli strategy to depopulate Gaza. Since the early 20th century, Zionist leaders have viewed Palestinians as a demographic obstacle. In the late 19th century, Theodor Herzl advocated relocating poor Palestinian communities quietly and systematically. In 1938, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s future first prime minister, openly supported forced “relocation” and considered it morally acceptable. These ideas were partially executed during the Nakba of 1948, when more than 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes.

After 1948, Israel continued to displace Palestinians through the 1950s, moving tens of thousands from the Naqab (Negev) desert to Gaza and the Sinai. Following the 1967 occupation of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, Israel implemented “voluntary migration” policies: demolishing homes, reducing livelihoods, and establishing emigration offices in refugee camps to incentivize Palestinians to leave, often in exchange for financial aid, with the understanding they could never return.

The October 7, 2023 attacks offered Israel another opportunity to push this plan further, combining genocide and forced expulsion. Statements from Israeli ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich revealed the ambition to depopulate northern Gaza through what was called the “General’s Plan.” The latest flights, however, introduce a new element: Palestinians are paying for their own forced displacement, exploited by collaborators seeking profit.

The scheme also enforces permanent exile. None of the passengers received exit stamps from Israel, rendering them illegal migrants in South Africa with no legal path to return. In contrast, Palestinians seeking to leave Gaza legally for education or medical treatment are blocked, because such departures would affirm a right of return, which Israel aims to deny.

It is unsurprising that desperate Palestinians are willing to board these flights. Two years of conflict have created extreme hardship, leaving residents with few options. Yet, Israel cannot fly all of us out. Palestinians have endured decades of occupation, sieges, demolitions, land theft, and economic subjugation. Despite immense pressure, the Palestinian spirit endures.

In the past two years alone, Israel has destroyed the homes and livelihoods of two million Palestinians. But these acts have not extinguished the determination of the people of Gaza. The Palestinians are not fleeing; we remain committed to our land, identity, and history.

Israel may offer planes, but it cannot remove the resilience, determination, or presence of an entire people. Palestinians are here to stay.

Refaat Ibrahim is a Palestinian writer from Gaza. He writes about humanitarian, social, economic and political issues related to Palestine.

