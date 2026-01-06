“Israel Pledges to Protect Nigerian Christians — But Promises ‘No Intervention’ in Sovereign Affairs”

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA — Israel has sought to allay fears in Nigeria following remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahusuggesting his government could assist in protecting Christian communities in countries facing persecution, including Africa’s most populous nation.

Michael Freeman, Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, clarified on Arise TV on Monday that any proposed engagement with Abuja would focus on intelligence sharing and collaborative security measures, not unilateral action by Israel.

“This is about working with Nigeria. This is not about working against Nigeria,” Freeman said. “It is working with them as a partner, as an ally, and seeing what we can do.”

Netanyahu had raised the issue last week during a meeting with evangelical Christian leaders in Florida, highlighting the plight of persecuted Christians in several countries and positioning Israel as uniquely equipped to offer protection. He specifically cited Nigeria, which continues to face deadly attacks from armed groups across multiple regions.

The timing of Netanyahu’s remarks, coming shortly after U.S. airstrikes on Christmas Day, sparked concern among Nigerians about potential foreign intervention in domestic security affairs. Freeman emphasized that such concerns were misplaced.

“He emphasised the issue of intelligence sharing and working in that area. That is certainly where we will be looking to work with the Nigerian government, to see where we can work together to stop the attacks that are taking place against Christians, but also against Muslims and against all Nigerians,” the ambassador explained.

Freeman noted that Israel’s approach would not single out any religious group and that the cooperation plan would extend to reducing violence against all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“Our interest is to work with Nigeria to stop all the violence in this country,” he added, stressing that Netanyahu’s concern also applies to other countries where Christian communities face threats.

Nigeria has consistently maintained that its security challenges are multifaceted, affecting people across all religious and ethnic communities. While some attacks have specifically targeted Christian populations, Muslims have also been heavily affected by insurgency, banditry, and communal violence.

Israeli officials confirmed that any future collaboration will be shaped by dialogue with the Nigerian government, ensuring intelligence sharing and security support respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and national laws.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.