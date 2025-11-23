Menu
Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape is increasingly exhibiting characteristics of a Communist-party style democracy, raising concerns about the weakening of opposition, the erosion of institutional checks, and the narrowing of democratic space.

Analysts point to the rapid defections from the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP to the ruling APC, which have occurred outside election cycles, as evidence that Nigeria is moving away from a Western-style multi-party democracy. Unlike Western liberal democracies, where opposition parties are strengthened between elections, Nigeria’s opposition is being systematically hollowed out, leaving the APC with near-uncontested dominance in both federal and state governance.

The high-profile defection of Ifeanyi Okowa, former Delta State Governor and Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 running mate, symbolises this trend. States once regarded as PDP strongholds—including Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Enugu, and Bayelsa—have gradually aligned with the APC, mirroring the centralised control seen in communist-party systems where loyalty to the ruling party often outweighs ideology or constituent interests.

Observers argue that internal conflicts within the PDP, particularly the fallout between Nyesom Wike and party leadership, accelerated the collapse of opposition cohesion. Wike’s appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, while retaining influence over his political base, exemplifies a dual role often seen in one-party states—where key figures both enforce and navigate party dominance.

Beyond individual defections, the alignment of the legislature and judiciary with executive priorities reinforces concerns of centralised political control. Senate President Goodwill Akpabio and Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun have been perceived as supportive of the APC agenda, a pattern reminiscent of communist-party systems where legislative and judicial independence is subordinated to party objectives.

While proponents argue that this structure allows for efficient governance, rapid policy implementation, and continuity of development projects, critics warn that the absence of a strong opposition erodes accountability, suppresses dissent, and stifles civic freedoms—key pillars of Western-style democracy.

Political defections are often justified as alignment with federal power or access to development, but analysts contend that these shifts reflect a survivalist adaptation to a centralised, party-dominated system rather than genuine commitment to national interest.

Nigeria’s democratic experiment, therefore, risks transforming into a model where a dominant ruling party controls narratives, policymaking, and political loyalty, while opposition voices struggle to exist meaningfully. This raises urgent questions about the future of political pluralism, electoral competitiveness, and citizen empowerment in a country of over 230 million people.

Experts stress that safeguarding institutional independence, promoting ideological diversity, and empowering credible opposition are critical to prevent Nigeria from becoming a de facto one-party state disguised as democracy.

The central challenge remains: can Nigeria maintain the illusion of Western democracy while practising the realities of a Communist-party style political system? The answer may define the nation’s democratic trajectory for decades to come.

