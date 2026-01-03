Iran Protests Turn Deadly Amid Economic Crisis, Khamenei Blames Foreign Interference

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that “rioters must be put in their place” following a week of protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic and left at least 10 people dead.

The 86-year-old leader’s remarks on Saturday marked his first public comments on the demonstrations, which were sparked by Iran’s deteriorating economy and the collapse of the rial. Khamenei distinguished between ordinary protesters, whom officials should engage, and what he described as “a bunch of people incited or hired by the enemy” undermining the state. He repeatedly blamed foreign powers, including the US and Israel, for the unrest, without presenting evidence.

“We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them,” Khamenei said, according to state television. “But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.” He added that America “must and will leave” the region.

The protests are the largest in Iran since 2022, when the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked nationwide unrest. While this wave has not reached the same intensity, demonstrators have clashed with security forces in multiple cities, chanting against government policies and economic hardship.

Iran’s civilian government under President Masoud Pezeshkian has indicated a willingness to negotiate with protesters, but economic constraints limit its options. The rial’s rapid depreciation has fueled public anger, with shopkeepers and tradespeople taking to the streets in major cities.

The unrest comes amid heightened regional tensions. On Friday, US President Donald Trump threatened intervention if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” prompting Tehran to write to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council condemning what it called “unlawful threats” from Washington. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani described US interference as a destabilising factor in the region.

The protests are also unfolding in the shadow of Iran’s ongoing nuclear and missile programmes. Tehran recently announced a halt to uranium enrichment at all sites, signaling openness to negotiations, though no talks have occurred. Meanwhile, threats from the US and Israel over Iran’s nuclear and missile activities continue to heighten tensions.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.