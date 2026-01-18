IPOB Legal Consultant Warns Kanu’s Conviction Could Influence 2027 Elections

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The legal consultant to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has warned that growing dissatisfaction across the South-East over Kanu’s conviction could have a significant impact on voting patterns in the 2027 general elections if not urgently addressed.

Ejimakor made the assertion in a statement on Sunday, noting that his position is based on first-hand observations during his travels across the South-East over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“I travelled around the entire Southeast during this Xmas/New Year period & noticed that Ndigbo are very unhappy about the conviction of MAZI NNAMDI KANU & that if it’s not rectified urgently, they will surely make their feelings known in the 2027 elections. Even Google confirms it,” Ejimakor said.

Concerns Over Kanu’s Transfer to Sokoto

In December 2025, Ejimakor raised alarm over Kanu’s transfer to a correctional facility in Sokoto, hundreds of kilometres from Abuja, warning that it posed a serious threat to his right and ability to file and pursue an appeal in his case. Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme, he stressed that Kanu’s constitutional rights under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution were at risk:

“Right now, what everybody should be concerned about is the post-judgment regime. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu still retains his constitutional right to a fair hearing under Section 36 of the Constitution,” Ejimakor said.

Ejimakor, who formerly served as Kanu’s Special Counsel and now acts solely as a legal consultant, emphasized that the appeal process requires immediate and detailed actions that are impossible to execute without close access to the relevant courts and legal support.

“That constitutional right is going to be expressed before the Court of Appeal, or perhaps there could be post-judgment maneuvers that could be made before the High Court. But for now, it is well known to the whole world and to the High Court, and to everybody else who is a stakeholder in this case that Nnamdi Kanu has no legal counsel. As I speak, he still represents himself,” he added.

Shock Over Kanu’s Northern Transfer

Ejimakor said the legal community and observers were stunned to learn that Kanu was moved from Abuja to Sokoto shortly after his sentencing, describing the relocation as highly problematic:

“After the sentencing, I was surprised, and I think everybody else who was monitoring this case was surprised that Nnamdi Kanu was plucked from Abuja and taken all the way to Sokoto, which is in the most northern part of Nigeria,” he said.

Background: Kanu’s Conviction

Kanu was convicted on seven terrorism-related counts on Thursday, November 20, 2025, by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja. His trial was marked by years of disruptions, detention, and legal disputes between his defence team and the Nigerian authorities.

Ejimakor warned that unless urgent measures are taken to safeguard Kanu’s right to a fair appeal, the political and social consequences in the South-East could influence voter sentiment and electoral outcomes in 2027.