IPMAN Rejects Fuel Imports, Backs Dangote Refinery as Supply Disruption Claims Are Dismissed

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 10, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has rejected the continued importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), insisting that domestic supply from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been stable and sufficient to meet national demand.

The association also dismissed reports linking a spike in petrol imports in November 2025 to an alleged collapse in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers, describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

IPMAN said the reports do not reflect the realities faced by its members, noting that the commencement of supply from Dangote Refinery has significantly improved fuel availability nationwide.

“Our members fully support Dangote Refinery,” IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, said in a statement. “Since supply began, marketers have consistently lifted products without any complaints. We oppose continued importation because Dangote Refinery has the capacity to meet the country’s entire PMS demand.”

Shettima said marketers are satisfied with the reliability of supply and welcomed the refinery’s decision to deliver products directly to filling stations, a move he described as critical to stabilising distribution and benefiting consumers. He added that improved access to locally refined products has eased supply pressures and boosted confidence among independent marketers.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery also rejected the media reports, stating that no supply agreement with marketers had collapsed and that its engagement with the downstream market was deliberately structured to expand access, competition, and efficiency.

The refinery disclosed that supply under the marketers’ arrangement began in October 2025 with an agreed offtake volume of 600 million litres of PMS, which was increased to 900 million litres in November and further expanded to 1.5 billion litres in December.

“In line with market growth and absorption capacity, volumes were scaled up accordingly,” the refinery said in a statement signed by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina. “Subsequently, and in line with downstream market liberalisation, we opened PMS supply to all qualified marketers, bulk consumers, and filling station operators.”

Since December 16, 2025, the refinery said it has consistently loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of PMS daily from its gantry, depending on market demand. It added that the figures are verifiable through depot and loading records maintained under routine regulatory oversight.

To broaden participation and improve distribution efficiency, Dangote Refinery said it reduced minimum purchase volumes from two million litres to 250,000 litres and introduced a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees. The measures, it said, are designed to enhance liquidity, support small and medium-sized operators, and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The refinery said the expanded access framework has increased utilisation of locally refined PMS and contributed to more competitive retail pricing, noting that domestic products are priced significantly below imported alternatives. It also dismissed claims that marketers exited supply arrangements due to pricing concerns, stating that its ex-gantry prices remain competitive and aligned with import parity indicators while meeting regulatory and quality standards.

Addressing the surge in petrol imports recorded in November, Dangote Refinery said the increase coincided with import licences approved by the former leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which sanctioned volumes beyond prevailing domestic demand. The refinery said the development was unrelated to its operational capacity or supply commitments.

Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to reliable supply, transparency, and the orderly development of a competitive downstream petroleum market, pledging continued collaboration with regulators and industry stakeholders to conserve foreign exchange, moderate fuel prices, and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term energy security.