Investors Pledge N489.4 Billion into Katsina Economy at 2025 Investment Summit

Katsina, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Foreign and domestic investors attending the Katsina Economic and Investment Summit 2025 have pledged a total of N489.4 billion into the state’s economy, marking a major boost for industrialisation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

The summit, themed “Building the Future of Katsina’s Economy,” brought together corporate giants including Dar Alhalal, CONSTRIX and Estate, Darma Rice Mill, Gobarau Agro Allied Companies, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas (EMOG), and Boko Fertilizer Nigeria Limited.

Two prominent business figures from Katsina, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, also participated, reinforcing the state’s growing appeal as an investment destination.

Governor Aminu Bello Radda, who declared the summit open, highlighted Katsina’s rising profile as a hub for business and innovation, noting recent studies that revealed the state has the highest gold deposits in Nigeria.

“The state now presents a secure, transparent, innovation-driven, and politically supported environment for sustainable growth,” the governor said. He also outlined reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business and reaffirmed Katsina’s legacy as a centre of scholarship, trade, and intellectual excellence.

Governor Radda added, “We are building an economy that empowers young people, supports women-led enterprises, strengthens families, and restores dignity. My message to investors is simple: Katsina is ready for you.”

Senator Ibrahim Ida, in a keynote address, emphasised the state’s untapped natural resources, including fertile agricultural lands, livestock, solid minerals, and renewable energy. He noted that Katsina’s border location with Niger Republic offers strategic access to wider regional markets.

Ida also highlighted the state’s demographic dividends, pointing to a youthful population that forms a vibrant consumer base and substantial labor force, positioning Katsina for long-term growth.

Earlier, Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, Director-General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), described the summit as a “defining moment” for the state’s journey towards private-sector-driven transformation and competitiveness.

The summit signals Katsina’s intent to leverage strategic investments and reforms to accelerate economic development, industrialisation, and job creation across the state.

