Lagos, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market closed on a bullish note on Tuesday, delivering a N469 billion gain to investors amid sustained buying interest across key equities, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Investor optimism was largely fuelled by renewed interest in Meyer, Jaiz Bank, ABC Transport, Austinlaz, Multiverse Mining, and 60 other advancing stocks.

The NGX market capitalisation opened at N101.806 trillion and rose by N469 billion, or 0.46 per cent, to close at N102.275 trillion. The All-Share Index mirrored this growth, gaining 732.86 points to settle at 159,951.08, up from 159,218.22 recorded on Monday.

Market breadth closed positive, with 65 gainers against 21 losers. Meyer and Jaiz Bank led the gainers’ board with 10 per cent growth each, closing at N14.30 and N5.28 per share, respectively. ABC Transport surged 9.98 per cent to N4.96, while Austinlaz and Multiverse Mining climbed 9.94 per cent each, closing at N5.64 and N17.70 per share.

On the flip side, Aluminium Extrusion Industries led the laggards, dropping 9.96 per cent to N21.70. Learn Africa fell 9.16 per cent to N5.95, Oando lost 7.69 per cent to close at N40.80, while UBA and Access Corporation slipped by 6.22 per cent and 6 per cent, ending at N43 and N23.50, respectively.

Market activity data showed a 4 per cent decline in deals, but a 9 per cent growth in traded volume and 7 per cent increase in value. A total of 758.9 million shares valued at N19.8 billion exchanged hands across 54,212 transactions, compared with 695.6 million shares worth N18.6 billion in 56,632 deals on Monday.

Linkage Assurance recorded the highest trading volume at 51.63 million shares, representing 6.80 per cent of total volume, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company topped the value chart at N2.04 billion, accounting for 10.24 per cent of total market value.

The market’s sustained bullish trend reflects investor confidence in blue-chip equities and signals positive sentiment as 2026 unfolds, despite volatility in select sectors.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.