Into Thy Hands, Oh Russia, I Commit My Spirit: Madagascar Looks East After AU Suspension

October 15, 2025 | Lagos – Antananarivo – Addis Ababa

When the African Union (AU) announced Madagascar’s suspension following the military ouster of President Andry Rajoelina, the decision was framed as a defense of democracy. But beneath the diplomatic language lies a troubling truth: the AU’s moral posture may once again be pushing another African nation — this time Madagascar — closer to the orbit of Russia and China, the new power brokers of the Sahel and beyond.

The headline might sound biblical — “Into thy hands, Oh Russia, I commit my spirit” — but for Madagascar, it reflects a harsh geopolitical reality. Suspended by the AU, condemned by the West, and desperate for international partners, Colonel Michael Randrianirina’s transitional government may find few doors open in Addis Ababa, Washington, or Brussels. However, in Moscow and Beijing, those doors are already ajar, ready to welcome a new ally into the shifting Eurasian sphere of influence.

AU’s Suspension: Principle Without Power, Protocol Over People

The AU’s decision to suspend Madagascar was swift, almost ritualistic — part of a familiar and increasingly meaningless pattern in Africa’s recent wave of military takeovers. Similar condemnations followed coups across the continent: Mali (2020), Guinea (2021), Burkina Faso (2022), Niger (2023), and most recently Chad (2024).

In each instance, the AU’s statements were firm, citing the Lomé Declaration and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance—the continent’s solemn commitments to constitutional order. Yet, this institutional firmness is met with political impotence. The sanctions are immediate, the resolutions are unanimous, and yet, none of the juntas have relented. Instead, they have coalesced, redrawing Africa’s geopolitical map to form what some analysts now call the “Sahel Security Bloc”: a loose alliance of military regimes backed politically, financially, and militarily by Russia’s Wagner successor groups and China’s vast state enterprises.

The failure is institutional. The AU’s Peace and Security Council, designed to be the continent’s supreme deterrent, operates under the constraints of its own member states, many of which suffer from similar democratic deficits or fear setting precedents that could be used against them. The result is a cycle of condemnation without consequence, a policy that punishes regimes by isolating them, but which ultimately pushes them into the welcoming embrace of powers less concerned with electoral transparency and more focused on resource extraction and strategic access. By isolating Madagascar, an island nation outside the volatile Sahel but sharing the same postcolonial fault lines, the AU risks inadvertently expanding the Eurasian security zone to Antananarivo.

Madagascar’s Youth Revolt: A Local Flame, A Systemic Crisis

At the heart of Madagascar’s upheaval lies a powerful, generational cry for change: the youth-led movement, dubbed the “Gen Z Madagascar” uprising. This was not a power struggle orchestrated by political elites; it began as a genuine, grassroots cry for jobs, educational opportunities, and dignity in a nation perpetually ranked among the world’s poorest.

For Madagascar’s youth, the constitutional democracy Rajoelina nominally presided over had become a cruel farce—a system that promised electoral validation but delivered only deprivation, rampant corruption, and unreliable infrastructure (epitomized by frequent power outages and water shortages). What began as a local revolt quickly spiraled into a national crisis that exposed the fragility of African democracies built more on external validation than internal social contract.

When Colonel Randrianirina’s elite CAPSAT unit joined the protesters, it signaled the fatal collapse of state legitimacy. The young Malagasy protesters, who risked their lives in the streets, were not advocating for the restoration of the corrupt political elite; they were demanding a fundamental refoundation of the state. The AU’s suspension, while legally consistent, ignored this deeper, existential crisis of discontent. To this rising generation, Addis Ababa’s lectures on constitutional democracy sound eerily similar to Paris’s old paternalism—concerned only with stability, never with justice.

The New Temptation: Moscow’s Shadow, Beijing’s Purse, and the Indian Ocean Pivot

In the absence of Western or AU support, Russia and China now loom as Madagascar’s most likely and most pragmatic partners.

Moscow’s approach has been simple but devastatingly effective across Africa: security for loyalty. Through paramilitary networks, targeted media propaganda, and immediate arms deals, Russia has gained footholds in many of Africa’s fragile regimes. Crucially, this is not entirely new terrain for the island; Moscow has a history of engaging with Madagascar’s political elite, including reported involvement by Wagner-linked groups in the 2018 election, showing a pre-existing willingness to interfere.

For the military committee under Colonel Randrianirina, Russia offers instant geopolitical recognition and security cooperation without the cumbersome democratic preconditions imposed by Europe or Washington. Meanwhile, China offers unparalleled economic relief without political lectures—investing heavily in infrastructure, mining (Madagascar possesses crucial nickel, cobalt, and graphite reserves), and digital connectivity. For a resource-rich but cash-poor island nation desperate for foreign direct investment, Beijing’s chequebook diplomacy and Moscow’s military pragmatism could prove irresistible.

This shift holds particular importance for the Indian Ocean. For Moscow, Madagascar’s strategic location offers a potential logistical foothold—a naval link between Africa’s east coast and Russia’s growing influence in the Red Sea corridor. For traditional regional actors like France, the US, and India, who are heavily invested in Indian Ocean security and maritime surveillance, the new regime’s Eastern pivot represents a significant loss of influence and a dangerous precedent for the geopolitical future of the region.

The Irony of Isolation and the Generational Divide

The AU’s credibility crisis runs deeper than any single coup because its institutional response fails to acknowledge the generational shift. Its declarations of democracy often ring hollow to Africa’s restless youth, who see the Union as a club of aging elites more concerned with protecting incumbents than listening to their people. If the AU cannot reconcile with this reality—if it continues to treat every youth-backed rebellion as an aberration rather than a symptom of systemic decay—it may soon preside over a continent where half its members are under suspension and the rest are under external influence.

In seeking to defend democratic norms, the AU has unintentionally accelerated Africa’s geopolitical fragmentation. Each suspension deepens the divide between “approved democracies” and “rejected regimes.” The more the AU and Western powers withdraw, the more Russia, China, and even opportunistic actors like Turkey and Iran advance, offering recognition, trade, and security cooperation without preconditions or lectures. These suspended nations are actively rewriting the rules of engagement, creating a new non-aligned bloc defined by transactional politics.

When Colonel Randrianirina stands before the High Constitutional Court to be sworn in as President of the Refoundation of the Republic, the world will watch with skepticism. But inside Madagascar, for millions of young citizens who have lost faith in both democracy and development, the sentiment will be simpler: “At least someone is listening.”

And so, as the African Union closes its doors and the West recoils, Madagascar whispers a quiet prayer to the East. The geopolitical blessing has been transferred, not by choice, but by the cold, hard logic of survival.

“Into thy hands, Oh Russia, I commit my spirit.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.