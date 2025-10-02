International Student Enrollment in U.S. Falls 19%, Asia Hit Hardest — Universities Brace for Revenue and Research Losses

American universities are reporting a sharp decline in first-time international student enrollment this fall, according to Bloomberg News, with numbers falling 19% to just over 313,000 students — the lowest since 2021. Some analysts warn the final tally could show a decline of up to 40% once schools finalize reporting later this month.

The decline is most severe among Asian students, who traditionally make up the majority of foreign enrollments, with figures down 24%.

Economic Ripple Effects

Gaurav Khanna, associate professor of economics at the University of California-San Diego, explained that universities heavily rely on foreign-student tuition — often more than $50,000 annually — to balance their budgets.

With fewer foreign students, schools may raise tuition for American students .

Universities could also be forced to cut back on research and instruction, weakening academic quality.

“When U.S. universities have a fall in revenue from international students, they need to raise tuition fees for U.S. students,” Khanna told Border Report.

Policy Headwinds

Experts point to immigration policies under President Trump’s “America First” agenda as a major factor. While the administration has restricted student visas, Trump recently promised 600,000 visas for Chinese students — though analysts say this is unlikely to offset the broader decline.

Zuzana Cepla Wootson, deputy director of federal policy at the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, warned that these restrictions carry long-term risks:

Reduced U.S. competitiveness in science and technology.

Fewer international contributions to American innovation and research.

A weakened global leadership role for the U.S.

What It Means for the Future

The downturn underscores the delicate balance U.S. universities face: international students are not only a cultural asset but also a critical economic lifeline. Without them, American students may shoulder higher tuition bills, while industries that depend on STEM talent could struggle to remain competitive.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.