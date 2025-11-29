Insurers Race Toward Compliance as NAICOM Confirms Strong Readiness for NIIRA 2025 Implementation

Commissioner Omosehin says recapitalisation plans have been reviewed and feedback issued as industry prepares for major reforms under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act.

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Nov. 27, 2025 (NAN) — The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says insurers across the country have demonstrated significant readiness ahead of the full implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) in 2025, marking one of the most consequential regulatory transitions in the sector’s history.

Speaking at the EY Insurance Summit in Lagos on Thursday, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said many operators had already submitted recapitalisation and restructuring plans in line with the new minimum capital requirements. Omosehin, represented by Deputy Commissioner Usman Jankara, noted that the early engagement from insurers reflected strong commitment to the reform.

According to him, several insurance boards had approved strategic interventions — including fresh capital injections, mergers, acquisitions, and operational restructuring — all aimed at aligning with the provisions of NIIRA.

Omosehin disclosed that NAICOM had completed its review of all recapitalisation plans and had already issued formal feedback to each institution for next steps.

“The response from operators has been encouraging. Since the Act came into force, NAICOM has taken deliberate steps to ensure clarity, transparency and seamless implementation,” he said.

He added that the Commission had released detailed guidelines on admissible assets, valuation of liabilities, compliance timelines, and minimum capital requirements to remove ambiguity and ease industry transition.

Reinsurance and Digital Compliance Guidelines Issued

Omosehin also confirmed that new reinsurance guidelines had been issued, forming part of the Commission’s broader objective to align Nigerian insurers with international best practices. These guidelines, he said, were essential for stability, solvency strength, and market competitiveness.

Challenges Persist, But Momentum Is Strong

Despite the overall positive outlook, the commissioner flagged some lingering challenges affecting operators, including:

High inflation and macroeconomic pressures

Foreign exchange instability

Complexities associated with mergers and acquisitions

Limited capacity within some institutions

He, however, assured that NAICOM would maintain regulatory clarity while encouraging innovation within safe boundaries.

Toward a More Resilient, Technology-Driven Insurance Sector

Omosehin reaffirmed that the commission’s long-term vision under NIIRA was to build a resilient, competitive, digitally enabled insurance sector with strong trust and consumer protection mechanisms.

He highlighted key growth pillars that would shape the industry’s future:

Digital transformation and automation

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration

Advanced data analytics and actuarial strength

He emphasised that audit integrity would be central to the recapitalisation exercise. To this end, NAICOM had engaged Big Four audit firms to independently verify operators’ minimum capital compliance.

Risk-Based Capital and IFRS 17 Transition

Omosehin further announced that the long-awaited Risk-Based Capital (RBC) framework would be implemented once the recapitalisation exercise is concluded. He noted that the RBC toolkit and framework were at the final stage of completion.

He added that IFRS 17 had introduced new valuation complexities across the sector, making actuarial expertise even more critical. To address this, NAICOM was finalising plans to engage a dedicated actuary to strengthen regulatory analytics and oversight.

Call for Industry Cooperation

The insurance chief urged operators to comply with reporting timelines, invest in stronger risk management systems, and adopt technologies that boost cost-efficiency and competitiveness.

He also called on industry stakeholders — including actuaries, auditors, reinsurers, brokers, and technology firms — to support the reform process.

Omosehin described NIIRA 2025 as a “shared commitment to resilience, innovation, and long-term stability.”

“Let us seize this moment as a strategic opportunity to redefine the future of insurance in Nigeria,” he said.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.