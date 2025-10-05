INSIGHT: Political parties defy campaign timelines as INEC grapples with enforcement

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general elections, early political campaigns have already saturated the streets, sparking widespread concern among legal experts, civil society organisations, and electoral stakeholders over blatant violations of the Electoral Act 2022.

Despite clear legal provisions stipulating when campaigns should begin, a growing number of political actors are exploiting ambiguities in the law to jumpstart campaign activities, raising serious questions about fairness, legality, and electoral integrity.

What Exactly Is a Political Campaign?

While Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 specifies that campaigns may only begin 150 days before election day and must end 24 hours before voting, it falls short of defining what constitutes a political campaign.

This legislative gap is now being exploited. According to Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, any public activity that promotes a candidate or political party, such as posters, billboards, rallies, and branded items, should be considered campaign activity.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, concurs, adding that any effort to canvass votes or promote political interests, regardless of timing, fits the definition of campaigning.

Both experts agree that such activities outside the stipulated window are not only unethical but illegal.

What the Electoral Act Really Says

The Electoral Act 2022 provides a five-month campaign window, beginning 150 days before the election and ending 24 hours prior. Section 94(1) enshrines this, while Section 95(1) insists that campaigns follow INEC guidelines.

Violations within the 24-hour blackout period before elections attract fines of up to N500,000 for offences like political advertising in the media.

However, the Act remains silent on specific penalties for early campaigns outside the official window, creating a vacuum exploited by both ruling and opposition parties.

Premature Campaigning: Exploiting a Grey Area

Kunle Lawal, Executive Director of Electoral College Nigeria, describes premature campaigning as a legal grey area. He says that while the law sets a campaign timeline, it does not explicitly criminalise early political promotion, leaving INEC powerless.

“INEC’s hands are technically tied. The commission cannot act beyond the provisions of the law without overstepping its mandate,” Lawal noted.

He warns that the lack of consequences undermines electoral fairness, giving incumbents and wealthier candidates an undue edge while keeping Nigeria in perpetual campaign mode.

INEC’s Limited Enforcement Powers

While INEC has openly condemned premature campaigning, it faces significant legal and operational limitations. During a stakeholders’ meeting, the commission reiterated that no official timetable for the 2027 elections has been released, nor have party primaries or nominations occurred.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, stressed that enforcement is not solely INEC’s responsibility. The commission lacks arrest or investigative powers and depends on security agencies to take action—something that has proven inconsistent.

Even when violations are obvious, offenders often deny direct involvement by attributing campaign materials to overzealous supporters or affiliated groups, creating a veil of plausible deniability.

Moreover, the existing N500,000 fine is negligible for major political players, further reducing the incentive for compliance.

The Incumbency Advantage

Victoria Etta-Messi, Director of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC, acknowledged that incumbents frequently use their offices to commence campaigns prematurely.

“Everywhere you go, incumbents take advantage of their position. It is to the detriment of those not in office,” she said during a recent interview.

This systemic imbalance makes fair enforcement even more difficult and widens the gap between law and practice.

INEC Pushes for Reforms

To address these challenges, INEC is advocating for legislative reforms that will empower the commission with investigative and arrest powers. The commission is also pushing for a clearer definition of what constitutes a campaign and stiffer penalties for violators.

Such reforms, stakeholders argue, are crucial to ensuring a level playing field and restoring credibility to Nigeria’s democratic process.

Early Campaigns in Full Swing

Despite warnings and legal frameworks, billboards, posters, and branded vehicles promoting various political actors have flooded urban areas, especially in Abuja and other state capitals.

The trend is not exclusive to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are also engaging in premature political promotion—both offline and on social media platforms.

Falana described the trend as “totally illegal” and warned that it distracts from governance, while Itodo called on security agencies to enforce electoral laws more diligently.

What’s Next?

Experts agree that without decisive legal and institutional reforms, the problem of premature campaigning will continue to plague Nigeria’s electoral system.

Stakeholders are urging the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to close existing loopholes, increase penalties, and strengthen INEC’s enforcement capacity.

Legal reforms must be matched with judicial firmness, political will, and civic education to shift the political culture toward greater accountability and issue-based campaigning.

Until then, Nigeria’s democracy remains vulnerable to manipulation, with campaign violations eroding the legitimacy of the electoral process long before a single vote is cast.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.