Insecurity won’t end with guns — Amaechi warns.

Naija247news reports that former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has warned that Nigeria’s escalating security challenges cannot be resolved solely through military force, stressing the need for economic inclusion and citizen engagement.

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi made this assertion during an interactive session with youth members of the African Democratic Congress Coalition on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

According to Naija247news, Amaechi said poverty and inequality, rather than ethnicity or religion, are the root causes of insecurity across the country. He stressed that no amount of weaponry or police strength would solve the problem unless structural issues of deprivation are addressed.

“Any leader who wants to resolve the issue of insecurity in Nigeria will know that physical policing alone will not be the solution. No matter how much you equip the police and the army, the other people will continue to equip themselves to fight back the state actors,” he said.

Naija247news understands that the former Rivers State governor emphasized that relying solely on military action while ignoring citizens’ economic realities only deepens resentment and instability.

“I said this when I was governor, if you deny people legitimate sources of income, they will create illegitimate ones, such as kidnapping, banditry, and armed robbery,” he stated.

Amaechi argued that national security must be built on development strategies that uplift citizens, especially at the grassroots level. He reflected on his tenure as governor, saying his administration implemented a four-point security approach: law enforcement, security agency support, community policing, and social development.

Naija247news reports that Amaechi recalled building primary schools and health centres in villages, constructing rural roads, and awarding contracts to local contractors to keep money circulating within communities.

“This created jobs, kept people busy, and reduced crime,” he explained, adding that the approach significantly weakened the lure of criminal activity among youth.

He further revealed that he personally visited previously unsafe areas at night to assess the success of the policies in restoring safety and public confidence.

“We didn’t just say, ‘If we catch you kidnapping, we shoot you.’ No. We created alternatives first, then policed the state,” he said.

Amaechi concluded by urging national leaders to adopt a holistic security model that begins with securing livelihoods.

“You can’t police hunger. You build peace when people have work, dignity, and faith in government,” he added.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.