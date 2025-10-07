Menu
“Innocent Megbolu: Nigerian Man Jailed Five Years in Scotland for Rape of Woman in Her Home”

A 37-year-old Nigerian man, Innocent Megbolu, has been sentenced to five years in prison in Scotland for r3ping a woman in her Edinburgh home. The High Court in Edinburgh delivered the sentence on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Megbolu, formerly of Craigmillar, attacked the woman in her flat in the Leith area on August 21, 2023, after she asked him to leave. The court also imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting or approaching the victim for an indefinite period.

Presiding Judge Alistair Watson emphasized the severity of the crime: “The degree of harm caused by you in committing this crime must be considered as particularly high,” adding that the victim’s testimony described her crying and shouting during the assault, yet Megbolu continued. The judge noted that the offence occurred in the victim’s own home—a place where she was entitled to feel safe.

Megbolu had denied r3ping the woman at trial, but a jury found him guilty. An acquaintance of the victim described the attack, saying, “She told me that he flipped her over – like a wrestling move,” leaving her in shock. Another witness recalled receiving a call from the victim, who said she had been r3ped.

During sentencing, defense counsel Jonathan Campbell acknowledged the inevitability of a custodial sentence, given the gravity of the offence. He noted that Megbolu, a married father of two and first-time offender, had previously worked in the care sector. “His principal concern is for his family and the impact the conviction will have on them,” Campbell said.

Megbolu was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and it is “highly likely” he will be deported at the conclusion of his prison term.

This case underscores the severity with which Scottish courts treat sexual assaults, especially those committed in victims’ homes, highlighting both the legal consequences for perpetrators and the long-term protections afforded to victims.

