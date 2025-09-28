Menu
Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

The highly anticipated match between Newcastle United and Arsenal is on the horizon, but both teams are grappling with significant injury concerns. The Gunners and the Magpies have endured mixed starts to the season, with injuries plaguing both squads in recent weeks.

Arsenal’s Injury Woes

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is dealing with a host of injuries, leaving him with limited options. The Gunners are without several key players, including *Piero Hincapie* (groin injury), *Gabriel Jesus* (serious knee injury), *Noni Madueke* (knee injury), and *Kai Havertz* (knee injury post-surgery). *Martin Odegaard*, the team’s captain, is doubtful for the match with a shoulder injury, but *Bukayo Saka* has recovered from a hamstring issue and is expected to feature.

Newcastle’s Injury Concerns

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is also facing injury woes, with *Fabian Schar* (head injury), *Yoane Wissa* (knee injury), and *Jacob Ramsey* (ankle injury) ruled out. *Jacob Murphy* is doubtful with an Achilles injury, but *Anthony Gordon* is set to return from suspension, providing a much-needed boost to the team.

The injury concerns plaguing both teams will undoubtedly impact their strategies ahead of the crucial match. With nine players expected to miss the clash, both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe will need to get creative with their team selections. Despite these challenges, the match promises to be an exciting encounter between two teams determined to make a statement in the league.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

