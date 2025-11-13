Menu
Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to 16.84% in October 2025 – Access Bank Report

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 12 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s headline inflation rate is projected to fall further to 16.84% year-on-year in October 2025, down from 18.02% recorded in September, according to new projections from the Access Bank Plc Economic Intelligence Unit, signaling a gradual easing in price pressures across the economy.

The report credited the moderation to sustained exchange rate stability, improved food supply from the ongoing harvest season, and tightened monetary controls by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) designed to slow inflation and strengthen the naira.

According to the report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise by 2.1 points to 129.8 points in October from the previous month, showing that while prices continue to rise, the rate of increase has notably slowed.

Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit said its projections were derived using an autoregressive model that applies lags of the composite CPI and survey-based inflation expectations, consistent with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) methodology and product definitions.

Economic analysts believe the easing inflation trend—if sustained—could improve real household incomes, boost investor confidence, and provide fiscal room for the government ahead of the 2026 budget cycle.

However, they caution that exchange rate volatility, global commodity price shifts, and domestic fuel supply constraints remain significant risks that could derail the current disinflation path.

The projection reflects growing optimism that Nigeria’s economy may be entering a period of relative price stability, aided by stronger agricultural output, more predictable foreign exchange flows, and improved coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

