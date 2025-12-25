Inferno Engulfs 22-Storey Great Nigeria Insurance House, Triggers Massive Emergency Response in Lagos

Panic swept through Lagos Island on Wednesday after a raging fire broke out at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House located on Martins Street, sending plumes of smoke billowing across the skyline and prompting an extensive multi-agency emergency response.

Naija247News gathered that the blaze, which reportedly started from an apartment on the fourth floor, rapidly spread upward to the sixth floor before responders arrived at the scene. The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in an official statement, noting that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown for now.

He said investigations would commence immediately after the firefighting operations are fully concluded. Naija247News understands that six fire trucks and a skylift were urgently deployed in an effort to contain the inferno and prevent further structural damage or escalation to neighbouring buildings.

Emergency responders on site included LASEMA officials, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officers, the Red Cross, and LRU Paramedics. Naija247News reports that LRU Fire units were also activated to reinforce the ongoing operation.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, rescue workers have been operating under extremely challenging conditions due largely to the height and complex structure of the high-rise building. As of press time, the number of casualties had not been confirmed, as search-and-recovery operations were still ongoing.

“Recovery efforts are currently in progress, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he stated.

Naija247News gathered that business activity and vehicular movement in the surrounding area were temporarily disrupted as security operatives cordoned off sections of the busy commercial district to prevent public interference and ensure safety.

Witnesses said the incident caused widespread concern among traders, residents, and property owners in the vicinity, many of whom watched anxiously as firefighters battled the blaze late into the evening.

Naija247News understands that authorities have urged members of the public to remain calm while the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are assessed.

The Great Nigeria Insurance House is regarded as a major commercial property within central Lagos Island, housing offices and business spaces. Wednesday’s fire incident has once again renewed discussions about emergency preparedness and fire safety in high-rise buildings across the state.

Naija247News reports that updates are expected from emergency officials as investigations progress and recovery efforts continue.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.