INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sounded the alarm on the potential consequences of delayed legal reforms on the preparations for the 2027 general elections. According to INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the commission’s planning is being hindered by the slow pace of electoral reform, which is crucial for ensuring the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

Uncertainty Over Legal Framework

The delay in passing the electoral reform proposal has created uncertainty over the legal framework for the election, which can unsettle the work of the commission as the election draws nearer. INEC has emphasized the need for an early passage of the proposal to enable the commission to plan effectively. The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) had made 23 recommendations for consideration by the Nigerian authorities, with eight directed at INEC.

Priority Areas for Reform

Some of the priority areas for reform include removing ambiguities in the law, introducing a transparent process for appointing INEC officials, and publishing real-time election results. INEC has already taken administrative steps to implement its share of the recommendations and is working with relevant stakeholders on cross-cutting issues while awaiting legislative action. The commission has also published a post-election review report with 142 internal recommendations for electoral reform.

Call to Action

Stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the international community, must put pressure on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the electoral reform proposal. The delay in legal reforms is not just a technical issue, but a matter of democratic credibility and the future of Nigeria’s electoral process. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, and credible.

The delay in legal reforms poses a significant challenge to INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections. It is imperative for the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the electoral reform proposal to ensure a credible, transparent, and peaceful election. The fate of Nigeria’s democracy hangs in the balance, and all stakeholders must work together to ensure a free and fair election.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.