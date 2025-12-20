INEC Summons Warring PDP Factions to Abuja as Leadership Crisis Deepens

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has summoned the two rival factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an emergency troubleshooting meeting at its headquarters in Abuja, as the party’s protracted leadership crisis continues to unsettle its national structure.

The closed-door meeting, which is currently underway, involves representatives of the Tanimu Turaki-led faction and the Nyesom Wike-backed caretaker committee led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

INEC’s intervention comes amid mounting concerns over the PDP’s internal divisions, particularly following recent moves by the Wike-aligned caretaker committee to dissolve 14 state party executives, a development that further escalated tensions within the opposition party.

Sources at the venue confirmed that Turaki arrived at the meeting accompanied by members of his faction’s National Working Committee (NWC), key secretariat staff, and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, underscoring the seriousness with which his camp views the engagement.

On the other side, Abdulrahman Mohammed led the Wike-backed delegation, accompanied by members of the national caretaker committee, including the committee’s Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, a former National Secretary of the party.

Although details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the meeting is understood to be focused on resolving disputes over party leadership legitimacy, compliance with electoral regulations, and INEC’s recognition of party officials ahead of future elections.

INEC, as the constitutional umpire, has in recent months come under pressure to clarify which PDP faction it officially recognises, particularly as internal court battles and parallel party structures threaten the party’s cohesion.

Political analysts warn that failure to resolve the crisis could weaken the PDP’s opposition role and undermine its preparations for upcoming off-cycle elections and the 2027 general polls.

As of the time of filing this report, the commission had yet to issue an official statement on the outcome of the meeting.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.