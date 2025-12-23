INEC Sets February 21 Date for Rivers By-Elections, Releases Tight Electoral Timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 21, 2026, for the conduct of by-elections into the Ahoada II and Khana II constituencies of the Rivers State House of Assembly, setting the stage for renewed political activity in the oil-rich state.

Naija247News reports that the commission disclosed the election date in a statement issued on Monday following its extraordinary meeting, where it reviewed electoral preparations and approved a detailed timetable for the polls. The decision comes months after the emergence of vacancies in the affected constituencies, which have remained unrepresented.

According to the statement, INEC considered its readiness for the Federal Capital Territory area council elections also scheduled for February 21 before finalising plans for the Rivers by-elections. The commission noted that its powers to fix election dates and conduct by-elections are clearly provided for under Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution.

Naija247News gathered that the vacancy in the Ahoada II constituency arose from the resignation of its serving lawmaker, while the Khana II seat became vacant following the death of its representative. The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly had formally notified INEC of the vacancies, triggering the constitutional process leading to the by-elections.

INEC disclosed that the official notice for the elections would be published on January 22, 2026. This will formally signal the commencement of electoral activities and open the window for political parties to begin internal processes.

Naija247News understands that political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between January 23 and January 27, 2026. The period also covers the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, a move observers say is aimed at reducing post-primary litigation that often disrupts election timelines.

Campaign activities, according to the commission, will commence on February 8 and end at midnight on February 19, 48 hours before the polls, in line with electoral guidelines. Voting will take place on February 21, with results expected to determine new representatives for the two constituencies.

Political analysts say the by-elections are likely to test the strength of major parties in Rivers State, a key political battleground, especially amid ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. Local party leaders have already begun consultations, with heightened expectations from constituents eager to regain representation.

As preparations intensify, Naija247News reports that INEC has reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, urging political parties, candidates, and voters to adhere strictly to electoral laws and guidelines to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.