INEC: Response to voter registration shows Nigerians trust electoral process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction over the growing turnout for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country, describing it as a clear indication of Nigerians’ renewed confidence in the democratic process.

Naija247news gathered that this commendation was made by the acting Chairman of INEC, May Agbamuche-Mbu, during the third quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) held on Wednesday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Naija247news, the CVR exercise resumed nationwide on August 18 for online pre-registration, while physical, in-person registration commenced on August 25. Agbamuche-Mbu noted that the response from the public had far exceeded the Commission’s expectations.

“The Commission is impressed by the response of Nigerians to the CVR exercise. For us, this is a testament that Nigerians believe in our democracy and the effort of the Commission towards ensuring that all eligible Nigerians are given the right to determine who leads them,” she said.

Naija247news understands that INEC is also fully geared toward the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, which is scheduled to hold on November 8, 2025. The acting chairman confirmed that 10 out of 13 critical activities outlined in the election timetable have already been completed.

“The commission has been working assiduously and making arrangements for the successful conduct of the Anambra state governorship election,” Agbamuche-Mbu stated.

Naija247news reports that non-sensitive electoral materials have already been delivered to Anambra State, and extensive voter education and sensitization campaigns are currently underway.

On the issue of political party registrations, the Commission disclosed that it had received 171 applications from associations seeking to be registered as political parties. After thorough scrutiny based on constitutional compliance, the Electoral Act, and INEC’s internal guidelines, only 14 associations have been approved to move to the next phase.

Agbamuche-Mbu praised the continued partnership between INEC and CSOs, highlighting their essential role in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system.

Naija247news gathered that INEC remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering inclusive, transparent, and credible elections, and urged CSOs to maintain their contributions toward electoral reforms.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.