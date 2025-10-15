Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

INEC: Response to voter registration shows Nigerians trust electoral process

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction over the growing turnout for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country, describing it as a clear indication of Nigerians’ renewed confidence in the democratic process.

Naija247news gathered that this commendation was made by the acting Chairman of INEC, May Agbamuche-Mbu, during the third quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) held on Wednesday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Naija247news, the CVR exercise resumed nationwide on August 18 for online pre-registration, while physical, in-person registration commenced on August 25. Agbamuche-Mbu noted that the response from the public had far exceeded the Commission’s expectations.

“The Commission is impressed by the response of Nigerians to the CVR exercise. For us, this is a testament that Nigerians believe in our democracy and the effort of the Commission towards ensuring that all eligible Nigerians are given the right to determine who leads them,” she said.

Naija247news understands that INEC is also fully geared toward the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, which is scheduled to hold on November 8, 2025. The acting chairman confirmed that 10 out of 13 critical activities outlined in the election timetable have already been completed.

“The commission has been working assiduously and making arrangements for the successful conduct of the Anambra state governorship election,” Agbamuche-Mbu stated.

Naija247news reports that non-sensitive electoral materials have already been delivered to Anambra State, and extensive voter education and sensitization campaigns are currently underway.

On the issue of political party registrations, the Commission disclosed that it had received 171 applications from associations seeking to be registered as political parties. After thorough scrutiny based on constitutional compliance, the Electoral Act, and INEC’s internal guidelines, only 14 associations have been approved to move to the next phase.

Agbamuche-Mbu praised the continued partnership between INEC and CSOs, highlighting their essential role in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system.

Naija247news gathered that INEC remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering inclusive, transparent, and credible elections, and urged CSOs to maintain their contributions toward electoral reforms.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Reno Omokri, ex-Texas mayor spar over claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Reno Omokri, ex-Texas mayor spar over claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Tensions flared in Nigeria’s capital on Tuesday as Mike...

Governor Douye Diri Ditches PDP for APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news In a shocking turn of events,...

Repackaged iPhones: Nigerians Fume Over iPhone XR Devices Being Sold as iPhone 17 Pro Max

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The internet is abuzz with controversy...

Tinubu’s Defection Shopping Spree Won’t Guarantee 2027 Victory – PDP

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Reno Omokri, ex-Texas mayor spar over claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria

The Nation 0
Tensions flared in Nigeria’s capital on Tuesday as Mike...

Governor Douye Diri Ditches PDP for APC

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news In a shocking turn of events,...

Repackaged iPhones: Nigerians Fume Over iPhone XR Devices Being Sold as iPhone 17 Pro Max

Technology & Innovation 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The internet is abuzz with controversy...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria