INEC  promises credible Osun, FCT  polls

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to ensure that votes count in the upcoming February Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council and August Osun governorship elections.

The commitment was made by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners for Osun, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, and for the FCT, Mr. Aminu Idris, during the commission’s 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat, which brought together the newly appointed National Chairman, Commissioners, and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Dr. Agboke assured Osun residents of strict adherence to the rule of law and transparent election processes. “The determination of INEC in the coming elections is to ensure that people’s votes count,” he said, adding that the commission had learned lessons from the recent Anambra governorship election.

Agboke highlighted that stakeholder engagement and re-engagement are crucial for peaceful elections, noting that Osun experienced no disturbances after party primaries due to consistent quarterly stakeholder dialogues.

He identified vote-buying and electoral violence as the greatest challenges facing elections, urging political parties, spokespersons, and stakeholders to intensify campaigns against these practices and address voter apathy.

Mr. Idris confirmed that the commission was fully prepared for the FCT Area Council polls scheduled for Feb. 21, noting that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be available for collection from Jan. 15, including those from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

He expressed optimism that voter turnout would surpass previous elections and called for peaceful conduct at the polls. The retreat reinforced INEC’s strategic commitment to free, fair, and credible elections, with participation from senior officials across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.