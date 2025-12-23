INEC fixes Feb. 21 for 2 by-elections in Rivers

ABUJA, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Feb. 21, 2026, for the conduct of by-elections into the Ahoada East II and Khana II State Constituencies of Rivers State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Malam Mohammed Haruna, Chairman of INEC’s Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee, following the commission’s extraordinary meeting.

Haruna said the meeting reviewed preparations for the end-of-tenure Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also scheduled for Feb. 21, and considered the draft timetable and schedule of activities for the Rivers State by-elections.

He explained that INEC derived its powers from Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which authorises the commission to fix election dates and conduct by-elections to fill legislative vacancies.

According to him, the vacancy in Ahoada East II arose from the resignation of its representative, while the Khana II seat became vacant following the death of its member. The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly has formally notified INEC of both vacancies.

Haruna said INEC would publish the official notice of election on Jan. 22, 2026, while political parties are to conduct their primaries and resolve any disputes arising from them between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, 2026.

Campaign activities by political parties and candidates will commence on Feb. 8, 2026, and end at midnight on Feb. 19, ahead of the elections scheduled for Feb. 21, 2026.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.