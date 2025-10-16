Menu
INEC & Election News

INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the rationale behind its quoted sum of ₦1,505,901,750 for producing Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters and polling unit information requested by Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates, a law firm.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, Director of Voter Education and Publicity, the Commission stressed that the figure represents the “actual cost of document duplication and transcription,” in strict compliance with the law.

“The Commission received the request on 8th October 2025 and responded on 13th October 2025, approving the application while outlining the cost for processing and issuance. The sum quoted — 1,505,901,750 Naira — has become a subject of media attention and public inquiry,” the statement read.

INEC clarified that the charges were calculated according to the Freedom of Information Act, not arbitrarily.

“The cost is determined strictly in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, which states that: ‘Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription,’” the statement explained.

The Commission further noted that its fees are also guided by the electoral law. “In accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page,” it added.

Providing a detailed breakdown, INEC disclosed that the National Register of Voters, covering 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), contains 93,469,008 registered voters. With 16 voters listed per page, this totals 6,018,661 pages. The request for information on 176,848 existing polling units would require an additional 4,946 pages.

“This brings the total number of pages to be printed for both requests to 6,023,607, at a unit cost of 250 Naira per page, resulting in the total sum of 1,505,901,750 Naira,” the statement said.

INEC also dismissed claims that the total included hidden or additional charges. “The Commission wishes to assure the public that this figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges,” it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the Commission concluded: “INEC remains committed to accountability and the responsible management of public resources, ensuring that all requests are processed in accordance with the law.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Peter Obi Is Not Contesting in 2027, Tinubu Likely to Win Re-election” — LP National Secretary
Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Hits 6% of GDP, CBN Governor Confirms
