INEC & Election News

INEC Confirms Shehu Hussaini as Zamfara AA Chairman

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed Shehu Hussaini, also known as Wazirin Kucheri, as the authentic chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in Zamfara State. This decision brings an end to a year-long leadership tussle within the party.

Leadership Crisis Resolution

The confirmation follows a court ruling affirming the executives under the national chairman, Barrister Adekunle Omaje. Hussaini welcomed the development, emphasizing that it marks the beginning of a more stable era for the party in Zamfara State. He urged members and supporters to rally behind the leadership, emphasizing the party’s commitment to development and democracy.

Future Plans

The AA plans to conduct membership revalidation and recruit new members, with Hussaini expressing optimism about the party’s prospects. This move is expected to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and enhance its chances in future elections. With the leadership crisis now resolved, the party can focus on building a stronger presence in the state.

The confirmation of Shehu Hussaini as the AA chairman in Zamfara State marks a new chapter for the party. As the party embarks on membership revalidation and recruitment, it is poised to strengthen its position in the state’s political landscape. With stability and unity, the AA can look forward to a brighter future in Zamfara State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

