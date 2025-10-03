INEC Confirms Shehu Hussaini as Zamfara AA Chairman

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed Shehu Hussaini, also known as Wazirin Kucheri, as the authentic chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in Zamfara State. This decision brings an end to a year-long leadership tussle within the party.

Leadership Crisis Resolution

The confirmation follows a court ruling affirming the executives under the national chairman, Barrister Adekunle Omaje. Hussaini welcomed the development, emphasizing that it marks the beginning of a more stable era for the party in Zamfara State. He urged members and supporters to rally behind the leadership, emphasizing the party’s commitment to development and democracy.

Future Plans

The AA plans to conduct membership revalidation and recruit new members, with Hussaini expressing optimism about the party’s prospects. This move is expected to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and enhance its chances in future elections. With the leadership crisis now resolved, the party can focus on building a stronger presence in the state.

The confirmation of Shehu Hussaini as the AA chairman in Zamfara State marks a new chapter for the party. As the party embarks on membership revalidation and recruitment, it is poised to strengthen its position in the state’s political landscape. With stability and unity, the AA can look forward to a brighter future in Zamfara State.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.