Politics & Governance

INEC Chairman Nominee To Face Council of State Today

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu is set to present his preferred candidate for the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the National Council of State today. The nominee, widely speculated to be Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, is expected to undergo a “preview” before the council.

Amupitan Emerges as Frontrunner

Sources close to the matter have revealed that Professor Amupitan, a Professor of Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, has emerged as the front-runner for the top job. Amupitan, who hails from Kogi State, has already undergone security screening and is said to have impressed the President with his credentials. If confirmed, he will take over the commission for the next five years.

A New Era for INEC?

The appointment is significant, coming at a time when the commission is set to handle crucial elections. The President’s choice is expected to mark a departure from the style of his predecessor, late President Muhammadu Buhari, who allowed the commission to remain in limbo for months. After today’s meeting, the President will forward the nominee’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Challenges Ahead

If confirmed, Professor Amupitan will face significant challenges, including ensuring the credibility and transparency of future elections. With Nigeria’s electoral commission under scrutiny, the new chairman must work to restore public trust and demonstrate independence. The stakes are high, but with the right leadership, INEC can regain its reputation as a beacon of democracy.

With the fate of the electoral commission hanging in the balance, today’s meeting is crucial. Will Professor Amupitan’s credentials be enough to secure the nod from the Council of State? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, however – the new INEC Chairman will have a tough task ahead, overseeing elections that will shape the future of Nigeria.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

