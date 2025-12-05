INEC chair says public trust, not technology, determines election success

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan has emphasized that credible elections in Nigeria depend more on public trust and accurate information than on technology alone. Speaking in Abuja during the presentation of the book *The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists* by Segun Ojumu, Amupitan warned that even the strongest electoral systems can be undermined by misinformation, misinterpretation, and deliberate distortion of facts.

He noted that elections succeed when citizens believe the information they receive, stressing that journalists play a central role by providing on-ground verification that strengthens confidence in the ballot. According to him, the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process remains the foundation of the nation’s democracy.

Amupitan described members of the INEC Press Corps as indispensable intermediaries between the Commission and voters, noting that they ensure transparency and verification of outcomes. He urged journalists to rely on verified information from INEC’s website and official digital channels rather than speculation or rumours.

Citing media coverage of the Anambra governorship election and the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), he called for deeper collaboration to combat vote-buying, rigging, and the spread of deliberate falsehoods capable of discouraging voters or inciting unrest. He further encouraged the media to actively counter misinformation that threatens electoral integrity.

The INEC Chairman praised the book’s author, saying the publication documents the sacrifices, risks, and resilience of journalists operating within Nigeria’s challenging electoral environment. He reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to openness, accountability, innovation, and partnership as preparations continue for the FCT polls and the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Author Segun Ojumu said the book draws inspiration from more than a decade of reporting on INEC and covering multiple election cycles. He described it as a tribute to journalists who work under volatile and demanding conditions, highlighting the ordeal of colleague Chux Ukwuatu as an example of the dangers they face while defending the public’s right to accurate information.

Ojumu praised INEC’s technological reforms, including digital accreditation and the IReV results portal, which he said have transformed election reporting. He called for regular training and mental-health support for journalists working under extreme pressure and urged INEC, political actors, security agencies, and media organisations to prioritise the safety of reporters, noting that democracy thrives only when those who convey information are protected.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.