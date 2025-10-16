INEC Chair Nominee Amupitan Says Credible Elections Key to Restoring Voter Confidence

As the Nigerian Senate continues the screening of nominees for top national positions, the newly nominated chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has emphasised that the credibility of elections remains central to restoring public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Naija247news reports that Amupitan made the remark during his screening session before the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, stating unequivocally that electoral integrity is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative in democratic governance.

“If elections are credible, it will be easy to regain the confidence of the people and get people to vote,” Amupitan stated during the session.

Naija247news gathered that this assertion comes amid growing public disillusionment with Nigeria’s electoral system, particularly following the controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections. Many Nigerians, especially young voters, have expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes and the perceived lack of transparency in the electoral process.

Naija247news understands that Amupitan, a seasoned legal scholar and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also stressed the importance of institutional independence, voter education, and the deployment of technology to ensure free and fair elections.

According to Naija247news, the nominee pledged to strengthen INEC’s operational capacity by working closely with civil society, political parties, and security agencies, if confirmed. He reiterated that the commission must strive to deliver elections that reflect the true will of the people.

Naija247news reports that the screening attracted widespread attention, given the strategic role INEC plays in shaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape. Lawmakers probed Amupitan on a range of issues, including vote-buying, electoral logistics, and diaspora voting. In his responses, the nominee advocated for a multi-stakeholder approach to tackle electoral fraud and improve voter participation.

As the National Assembly concludes deliberations on his nomination, political observers and civil society groups are watching closely to see if Amupitan’s promises will translate into actionable reforms capable of reversing voter apathy and enhancing democratic legitimacy in the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.