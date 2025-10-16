Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

INEC Chair Nominee Amupitan Says Credible Elections Key to Restoring Voter Confidence

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

As the Nigerian Senate continues the screening of nominees for top national positions, the newly nominated chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has emphasised that the credibility of elections remains central to restoring public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Naija247news reports that Amupitan made the remark during his screening session before the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, stating unequivocally that electoral integrity is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative in democratic governance.

“If elections are credible, it will be easy to regain the confidence of the people and get people to vote,” Amupitan stated during the session.

Naija247news gathered that this assertion comes amid growing public disillusionment with Nigeria’s electoral system, particularly following the controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections. Many Nigerians, especially young voters, have expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes and the perceived lack of transparency in the electoral process.

Naija247news understands that Amupitan, a seasoned legal scholar and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also stressed the importance of institutional independence, voter education, and the deployment of technology to ensure free and fair elections.

According to Naija247news, the nominee pledged to strengthen INEC’s operational capacity by working closely with civil society, political parties, and security agencies, if confirmed. He reiterated that the commission must strive to deliver elections that reflect the true will of the people.

Naija247news reports that the screening attracted widespread attention, given the strategic role INEC plays in shaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape. Lawmakers probed Amupitan on a range of issues, including vote-buying, electoral logistics, and diaspora voting. In his responses, the nominee advocated for a multi-stakeholder approach to tackle electoral fraud and improve voter participation.

As the National Assembly concludes deliberations on his nomination, political observers and civil society groups are watching closely to see if Amupitan’s promises will translate into actionable reforms capable of reversing voter apathy and enhancing democratic legitimacy in the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NCAA to Orji Kalu: No pilot operates under influence of substances
Next article
Drama at Senate Screening as Akpabio Jokes About Never Meeting an INEC Chairman
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Ranked Fastest-Growing Emerging Tech Ecosystem Globally in 2025

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria has been named the fastest-growing emerging tech...

Heavy reliance on local lenders could crowd out private sector, strain financial stability, IMF warns

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sub-Saharan African governments are increasingly relying on domestic banks...

Nigeria Slips to 4th in Africa’s Financial Market Rankings as South Africa, Mauritius, and Uganda Lead 2025 Index

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Naija247news / Reuters) — South Africa...

Amupitan: I’ll audit IReV to identify glitches that undermined 2023 elections

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Professor Joash Amupitan, the newly nominated Chairman of the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos Ranked Fastest-Growing Emerging Tech Ecosystem Globally in 2025

Business & Economy 0
Lagos, Nigeria has been named the fastest-growing emerging tech...

Heavy reliance on local lenders could crowd out private sector, strain financial stability, IMF warns

News Analysis 0
Sub-Saharan African governments are increasingly relying on domestic banks...

Nigeria Slips to 4th in Africa’s Financial Market Rankings as South Africa, Mauritius, and Uganda Lead 2025 Index

Analysis 0
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Naija247news / Reuters) — South Africa...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria