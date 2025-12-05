INEC Cautions Media Against Misinformation Ahead of 2027 Election Cycle

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a strong appeal to journalists and media organisations to uphold accuracy, responsibility, and professionalism in election reporting, warning that misinformation remains a major threat to Nigeria’s democratic process.

At a public event in Abuja on Friday, the launch of a new book titled “The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists”, INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, noted that although Nigeria’s electoral system continues to evolve, the credibility of elections still relies heavily on fact-based journalism.

Naija247News gathered that the book, written by the Press Corps Chairman, Segun Ojumu, documents the risks, challenges, and behind-the-scenes experiences of reporters covering Nigeria’s election cycles. Prof. Amupitan described the publication as an important contribution to preserving the history of electoral reporting in Nigeria.

He stressed that as the nation approaches a busy 2026 electoral calendar, including the FCT Area Council elections and governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun, the media must intensify efforts to counter fake news and disinformation. According to him, journalists serve as “indispensable bridges” between the commission and the public, helping voters understand processes, timelines, and outcomes.

Naija247News understands that the INEC Chairman advised journalists to rely strictly on official INEC channels for verification before publishing election-related information, warning that rumours and unverified claims could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. “Public trust, not technology, determines the ultimate credibility of an election,” he said.

Amupitan also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to regular engagement with the media, adding that INEC’s website and digital platforms remain the most credible sources for verified information.

Speaking at the event, the author of the new book, Segun Ojumu, described the work as “a history of courage,” highlighting the resilience and sacrifice of election reporters across the country. He encouraged journalists to embrace technological tools, real-time data analysis, and continuous professional development to strengthen the quality of election coverage.

As Nigeria prepares for the next round of elections, INEC’s message remains clear: accurate, impartial, and verified election reporting is not only a professional obligation but a democratic necessity. Naija247News will continue to follow developments closely as the electoral season approaches.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.