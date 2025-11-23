“Indigenous Democracy: The Future of Governance in Africa”

Africa Does Not Need to Borrow Democracy; It Needs to Reclaim It

By Awale Kullane, Former Ambassador of Somalia to China and Sweden

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – For too long, African youth have been told that democracy is a foreign import, something borrowed from the West. History tells a different story. Democracy is not Western—it is human, and Africa practised it long before modern states existed.

Africa’s democratic heritage predates colonial borders. In Somalia, the shir allowed all men to speak, debate, and vote on collective matters. The Oromo Gadaa system implemented rotating leadership and fixed term limits centuries before they became a global norm. Igbo communities governed through village assemblies, prioritising consensus over kingship. In Ghana, Ashanti councils of elders checked chiefs’ power. In Botswana, the kgotla provided public forums where leaders listened more than they spoke. These systems did not mirror modern Western democracies, but they shared the same principle: power must serve the community, and the community must hold power accountable.

Democracy is universal. Ancient Athens experimented with citizen rule, Islamic governance emphasised shura (consultation), and East Asian Confucian models developed meritocratic civil services long before Europe. While the modern 18th-century American democracy provided lessons in institutional resilience, Africa’s contribution is equally profound and enduring.

Today, African youth face new challenges. The attention economy amplifies anger, misinformation spreads at lightning speed, and the short-term appeal of authoritarianism can seem tempting. But democracies are marathons, not sprints. They require patience, civic discipline, and strong institutions. Africa cannot sacrifice long-term freedom for short-term certainty.

Modern African democracies are not starting from zero. Botswana’s political stability, Senegal’s peaceful transfers of power, Ghana’s growing institutional strength, and Kenya’s judicial independence show that democratic resilience is possible. At the same time, challenges like contested elections, corruption, political exclusion, and identity politics remain real. Facing these honestly is not a weakness; it is how democracies grow stronger.

Reclaiming democracy also requires inclusion. Historic systems often excluded women and marginalised groups. Today, African democracy must belong equally to women, youth, minorities, and all whose voices were silenced. Reclaiming an inheritance does not mean returning to the past—it means building forward with justice and equality.

Technology is Africa’s new multiplier. Artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and open learning resources provide unprecedented opportunities for young Africans to learn and compete globally without gatekeepers. Connectivity gaps remain, infrastructure is uneven, and policies lag innovation—but early adoption, grounded in civic values and safeguards, can create leaps no region has ever achieved.

Democracy is protected not by slogans, but by habits. Young Africans can strengthen democracy in daily practice: reviving local consultative forums, creating student parliaments, hosting community debates, challenging misinformation, defending independent journalism, and promoting digital literacy. These small habits cultivate enduring democratic culture.

Africa must reject the narrative that democracy belongs to someone else. Authoritarianism is not African. Silence is not African. Debate, dialogue, consensus, and accountability are Africa’s heritage. To reclaim democracy is to reclaim Africa’s historical truth: power exists in trust, not in force.

The future belongs to youth. By defending their voice, freedom, diversity, and dignity, African youth can build institutions stronger than any individual leader. They can construct a continent where unity respects nations, sovereignty respects citizens, and democracy reflects African values, not imported models. Africa does not need to borrow democracy; it is ready to lead it.

