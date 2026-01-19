Indigenous contractors resume Abuja protest over alleged N4trn unpaid 2024 capital projects

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Indigenous contractors on Monday returned to the streets of Abuja to protest an alleged N4 trillion debt owed to them by the Federal Government for capital projects completed in 2024.

The protesters, operating under the umbrella of the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria (AICAN), converged on the Ministry of Finance, insisting they would not vacate the premises until the outstanding payments were fully settled.

The protest comes weeks after a similar demonstration in December 2025, which led to partial payment of the debt. Contractors, however, say the bulk of the obligation remains unpaid, forcing them to resume their agitation.

Speaking during the protest, AICAN President, Mr Jackson Nwosu, said the unpaid funds relate strictly to capital projects executed for the Federal Government in 2024.

Nwosu explained that the projects were duly completed and verified, yet contractors have continued to wait for payment despite several assurances from government officials.

He said many of the affected contractors financed the projects through commercial bank loans, adding that prolonged payment delays have plunged members into severe financial hardship.

Only about 40 per cent of the outstanding amount was released following the December 2025 protest, leaving a substantial balance unpaid.

“We are talking about over N4 trillion in unpaid capital projects executed for the Federal Government in 2024. These projects have been completed, yet contractors are still unpaid,” Nwosu said.

He warned that the association would sustain the protest and explore further actions if the Federal Government failed to release the remaining funds, noting that the situation posed serious risks to the wider economy.

Several contractors have defaulted on bank loans as a result of the unpaid debts, with financial institutions reportedly seizing properties belonging to some members.

Nwosu also alleged that the financial strain had taken a heavy toll on contractors, claiming that some members had reportedly lost their lives due to stress and economic pressure linked to the prolonged non-payment.

He accused the Federal Government of failing to honour agreements reached with the association, despite multiple engagements and submissions.

Nwosu disclosed that AICAN had submitted a comprehensive list of contractors who completed their projects, following assurances from the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, that payment warrants would be released upon receipt of the list.

He said no payments were made afterward, adding that members have yet to receive any payment alerts, despite a directive reportedly issued by President Bola Tinubu for the settlement of the outstanding debts.

The issue of unpaid contractor debts has remained a recurring challenge in Nigeria, particularly for capital projects executed under annual budget cycles.

In June 2025, the Federal Government said it was working towards clearing verified outstanding payments across Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ease pressure on contractors and stimulate economic activity.

The Senate later extended the implementation of the 2024 capital budget to December 31, 2025, partly to allow more time for the settlement of outstanding capital obligations.

Earlier reports indicated that the Federal Government faced cash flow constraints after the Central Bank of Nigeria declined requests for overdraft support in early 2025.

In August 2025, the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, said over N2 trillion in 2024 capital obligations had been paid. Contractors, however, insist that significant sums remain outstanding.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill has earmarked N100 billion for the settlement of debts owed to indigenous contractors under the budget line "Payment of Local Contractors' Debts," a move contractors say falls far short of the total amount claimed.