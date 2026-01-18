Indian Expat Abducted, Police Officer Killed in Bandit Attack on Ibadan Farm

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

IBADAN, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – An Indian expatriate was abducted, and a police officer killed during an attack by armed bandits at Ogunmakin Village in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident occurred on January 16, 2026, at around 1:00 p.m. at Aqua Triton Company, an agricultural farm, when approximately ten armed bandits laid siege to the premises.

“The bandits abducted 42-year-old Renjith Pillai, a company director, while he was inspecting crops,” a source told security analyst Zagazola Makama.

Four personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) were on guard duty at the farm at the time. Inspector Imoobe Prester, one of the officers, resisted the abductors and engaged them in a gunfight in an attempt to prevent the kidnapping.

“During the encounter, the bandits shot Inspector Imoobe and fled into the bush with his AK-47 rifle after abducting the expatriate. The officer was rushed for medical attention but later died,” the source added.

A joint team comprising police operatives from Idi-Ayure Division, PMF personnel, the command’s anti-kidnapping squad, other tactical units, local hunters, and vigilantes was immediately deployed to the area to comb the surrounding bushes for the abductors and recover the stolen firearm.

Intelligence from villagers and farm workers is reportedly being used to track the suspects.

The body of the slain officer has been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital morgue, Ring Road, Ibadan, for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. The police have urged members of the public to provide any information that could aid in the rescue of the abducted expatriate and the arrest of the perpetrators.