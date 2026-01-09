INC Condemns Rivers Political Crisis, Rejects Impeachment Threat Against Gov. Fubara

Credibility Score: 85/100

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw nation worldwide, has strongly condemned the deepening political crisis in Rivers State and the renewed impeachment threat against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija247news reports that the INC described the impeachment move as a grave threat to democracy, peace and stability in Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Global President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the organisation expressed serious concern over the resumption of impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

According to Naija247news, Okaba said the impeachment attempt represents the third such move since 2023, describing it as evidence of a sustained pattern of political vendetta that must be brought to an end.

“The INC categorically and unequivocally condemns this impeachment move as a grave threat to democracy, peace, and stability in Rivers and the Niger Delta region,” Okaba said. “We stand firmly with the people of Rivers and all defenders of constitutional order in rejecting this dangerous gambit.”

He stressed that the crisis transcends ethnic considerations, describing it as a fundamental challenge to Nigeria’s democratic values. Naija247news understands that the INC insists the matter is not about the Ijaw nation alone, but about protecting democracy itself.

The INC Global President noted that the allegations cited by the House of Assembly, including issues relating to budgetary spending and appointments, are governance matters that should be addressed through lawful and constitutional processes, rather than through what he described as the weaponisation of impeachment.

Okaba further linked the renewed impeachment threat to the collapse of a peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025, which was aimed at resolving the political feud between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

While acknowledging that the Assembly referenced Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, Okaba argued that the speed and context of the impeachment process raised serious concerns about fairness and due process. According to Naija247news, he warned that the process appeared more like a political tool than a genuine constitutional check on executive power.

The INC also noted that opposition to the impeachment move cuts across party lines, with voices within both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State calling for the process to be dropped.

The organisation urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene decisively, appealing to him to use his moral authority as the father of the nation to uphold constitutional democracy in Rivers State. Okaba said repeated impeachment threats against a sitting governor, especially after presidential intervention, undermine stability and national cohesion.

Naija247news reports that the INC further called on the federal government to handle the crisis with neutrality and fairness, warning that any perception of bias could threaten peace and economic stability in the Niger Delta, a region critical to Nigeria’s economy.

The group cautioned against any attempt to use federal institutions to withhold statutory allocations to Rivers State, describing such actions as unconstitutional and potentially provocative, with dire consequences for national unity.

Okaba also urged Ijaw people and residents of Rivers State to remain peaceful and law-abiding, advising against actions that could lead to violence or destruction of property. He encouraged citizens to defend democratic principles through peaceful civic engagement and lawful advocacy.

The INC called on all stakeholders to return to genuine dialogue, noting that previous political suspensions and emergency measures had failed to deliver lasting peace. According to Naija247news, the organisation emphasised that only inclusive and sincere dialogue could secure a sustainable future for the state.

It also urged the Rivers State House of Assembly to focus on its legislative and oversight responsibilities, while allowing the executive arm to carry out its mandate for the benefit of the people.

In its concluding remarks, the INC appealed to both the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State to work together peacefully in the interest of development and stability.

“The INC remains committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria,” Okaba said, adding that the organisation would continue to monitor developments and take all legitimate constitutional steps to ensure democracy prevails in Rivers State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com