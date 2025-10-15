“In the Next Election, It Will Be a Landslide for APC in Enugu” – Udeh-Okoye

Following a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, former PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has expressed unshakable confidence in the ruling party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Udeh-Okoye, who recently left the PDP for the APC, declared on Tuesday that the upcoming election in Enugu would be “a landslide” for the ruling party.

Asked whether APC could secure a victory in the state even if Labour Party’s Peter Obi contests, Udeh-Okoye remained confident. “The APC will win no matter who is on the ballot,” he said, insisting that the party has now taken over the PDP structure in Enugu, effectively neutralizing the influence of Obi and his Obidient movement.

He noted that the APC’s poor showing in the 2023 election in Enugu was due to the absence of a party structure at the time. “Those who won the elections for the party then, we were not in APC. Now all of us are in APC…anybody you like field in any political party, I assure you in Enugu State APC will win,” Udeh-Okoye stated.

The former PDP chieftain also countered claims that Southeasterners would resist voting for the APC, pointing to the state government’s effective campaign infrastructure. “Governor Mbah has delivered on his promises to the Enugu people, and the state has enough campaign materials,” he said, adding that the region’s previous aversion to the APC was largely due to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s perceived attitude toward the Southeast.

With Governor Mbah’s recent defection to the APC, three of the five states in the Southeast—Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu—are now under the ruling party’s control. Only Abia and Anambra remain governed by the Labour Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), respectively. Udeh-Okoye also revealed that another Southeastern state would soon join the APC, though he declined to specify which one.

The defections and consolidation of power signal a major shift in the political landscape of the Southeast, suggesting that the APC is now positioned to significantly challenge the Labour Party’s influence in the region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.