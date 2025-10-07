“Imposition of Candidates Undermined APC’s Success in 2023 — Oyo Leaders”

IBADAN – Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have identified the imposition of candidates as the main reason for the party’s poor performance in the 2023 elections.

The declaration came in a communiqué issued after the Oyo APC Leadership Summit held on Tuesday in Ibadan. The document was signed by the State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas; State Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite; former state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke; Oyo APC Elders Advisory Council Chairman, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, as well as prominent party figures including Sen. Ayoade Adeseun, Sen. Brimo Yusuff, Alhaji Adisa Gbayawu, and Chief Alarape Jolaoso.

According to the communiqué, the leaders resolved that all future selection of party candidates and officers must be credible, transparent, free, and fair.

“We observed that imposition of candidates undermined our internal democracy. Henceforth, every process must reflect the will of members,” the communiqué read.

The leaders also decried divisions caused by aspirants forming and nurturing political groups within the party, urging them to desist from promoting group interests above party interests. They lamented gross indiscipline among some leaders and office holders, recommending that the state executive establish a disciplinary committee to sanction erring members.

The communiqué further condemned the misuse of social media by members, describing it as a major source of disunity.

To improve coordination within the party, leaders proposed the creation of a collegiate leadership structure with two nominees from each senatorial zone. They also cautioned aspirants against early campaigns and inflammatory remarks that could deepen divisions, warning that such actions violate INEC guidelines.

The leaders expressed displeasure over what they termed Oyo’s “shortchange” in federal appointments and called for immediate action to correct the imbalance. They pledged to strategise toward winning future elections and condemned the “terrible condition” of the state’s 33 local governments under the current PDP administration.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.