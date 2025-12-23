IMPI Says Tinubu Modernising Nigeria’s Military With Advanced Air Power

ABUJA, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) says the administration of President Bola Tinubu is modernising Nigeria’s military through the acquisition of advanced air power platforms designed to address contemporary security threats.

The policy think tank disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju.

According to Akinsiju, the strategy emphasises air attack and precision capabilities, enabling targeted strikes on terrorist enclaves while reducing collateral damage, particularly in civilian-populated areas of Northern Nigeria.

He said that within the last 30 months, the Tinubu administration had paid for or acquired critical military hardware aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the armed forces.

Akinsiju noted that Nigeria’s rise from the fourth to the third most powerful military in Africa occurred during the current administration, adding that the improvement reflected a shift in value orientation, capacity and equipment stock across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“For the record, the rise in Nigeria’s firepower and military ranking was accomplished during the ongoing Tinubu administration,” he said.

He described the changes as part of a deliberate effort to build a dynamic force capable of handling both asymmetric and conventional warfare, noting that military leadership continued to identify and close structural and operational gaps.

The IMPI chairman highlighted renewed emphasis on air power, citing the acquisition of assault and combat helicopters as evidence of the shift. He said Nigeria was on course to become the first African country to operate the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force has acquired 12 AH-1Z helicopters from the United States to enhance counter-terrorism operations. He said the platforms would significantly improve combat effectiveness, operational efficiency and mission readiness.

Akinsiju said the total AH-1Z procurement package, estimated by the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency at $997 million, covers helicopters, weapons, spares, training and logistical support, with the first instalment paid in August 2023.

He added that while the helicopters were initially expected around 2028, a Programme Management Review held in San Diego in June 2025 sought to shorten delivery timelines, with possible arrivals now projected for 2026 or 2027.

The statement also described the Nigerian Army Aviation Corps as a potential game changer in the fight against insurgency, particularly in the North-East. Akinsiju said this was reinforced by a $3.2 million investment in the construction of an army aviation hangar in Minna.

According to him, the facility will house MD-530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters, Bayraktar TB2 drones and Magnus light attack aircraft. He added that President Tinubu approved payment for 12 MD-530F Cayuse attack helicopters in September 2023.

Akinsiju described the acquisitions as part of one of Nigeria’s most significant defence collaborations with the United States in recent years.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.