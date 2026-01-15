Impeachment: Rivers Assembly fails to reconvene

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, failed to reconvene for plenary on Thursday, one week after adjourning its last sitting.

The Assembly had, during its first plenary session of 2026 held last Thursday, initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu. The lawmakers cited alleged gross misconduct, including the demolition of the state assembly complex and expenditure without legislative approval, among other allegations.

At the end of that sitting, the House adjourned proceedings to January 15, 2026.

However, as of noon on Thursday, there were no indications that lawmakers would resume. A visit to the Assembly’s temporary sitting venue at the conference hall of its official legislative quarters along Aba Road showed no activity suggesting a plenary session would hold.

No official explanation has been given for the failure to reconvene, and the Assembly has not announced a new date for resumption.

Attempts to obtain clarification from the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Eneme George, were unsuccessful. He neither answered phone calls nor responded to text messages as of the time of filing this report.

The development adds to the growing political tension in Rivers State, following the controversial impeachment move against the governor and his deputy.