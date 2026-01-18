Imo State King Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud in the United States

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

IBADAN, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – A Nigerian traditional ruler, Dr. Ekelekamchukwu Alphonsus Ngwadom, has been convicted and sentenced in the United States for committing Medicaid fraud, after billing dozens of minors for therapy sessions they never received.

Ngwadom, 61, is a psychotherapist and professor of psychology and sociology at the University of Mount Olive, North Carolina, USA. He was crowned King of Mbubu, Amiri Kingdom in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State in 2021, following the passing of his father.

US Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced on January 13, 2025, that Ngwadom pled guilty to 27 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was sentenced to 12–34 months, suspended for 36 months of supervised probation, which includes 90 days of house arrest and $72,014.66 in restitution.

“When people defraud the Medicaid program, they are stealing money from North Carolina taxpayers and from those who rely on this care. My office will not allow it, and we’re going to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to prevent fraud,” Jackson said.

Between February 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021, Ngwadom submitted $72,014.66 in fraudulent claims to Alliance Health, a North Carolina health insurance company administering state-funded and Medicaid plans. The claims were for behavioral health services for 27 Medicaid patients, including children, that were never provided.

Although Alliance Health initially paid Ngwadom, its integrity division flagged the payments, prompting an investigation by the Medicaid Integrity Division (MID) of the Attorney General’s Office. Ngwadom was formally charged on January 30, 2025, following a three-year probe by the N.C. Department of Justice and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators discovered that Ngwadom submitted 52 claims for two children of one family between January and October 2020, despite parents reporting that no services were received. Prosecutor Tracy Grimes told the court that Ngwadom billed for services that were part of an after-school program, which was not operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fraudulent billing prevented some children from receiving mental health services from their actual providers,” Grimes said.

Ngwadom’s defense attorney, Lauren Toole, told the court that her client made a mistake after the pandemic affected his business, which also led to the foreclosure of his home. Ngwadom has taken a second mortgage to pay restitution and has found new employment, as his plea agreement required him to surrender his professional licenses.

When asked if he was guilty, Ngwadom initially shook his head but later whispered, “Yes, sir,” apologizing to the court while wiping tears from his eyes. Judge Winston Gilchrist denied a prison term and issued a suspended sentence. If Ngwadom violates probation, he could face 1–3 years in prison. He must pay $45,000 of the restitution by January 21, 2026, complete 100 hours of community service, and serve three months of house arrest. Compliant behavior allows a transfer to unsupervised probation after two years.

Ngwadom was crowned HRH SIR EZE Alphonsus Obianokwu IV of Mbubu, Amiri Kingdom on April 16, 2021, immediately after his father’s burial. His community had expressed confidence in his leadership, citing his education and experience as assets for development.

Ngwadom also serves as Chairman of the African Diaspora Coalition of North Carolina, CEO of Almarch Counseling Services, PLLC, and board member of Nigerian Mental Health Professionals USA.