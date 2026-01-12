Imo oil community demands accountability over Seplat revenue disbursement

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Owerri, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Achi Mbieri Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State has demanded transparency and accountability from its leadership over the handling of oil revenue accruing to the oil-producing community.

The call was made on Sunday in Owerri by concerned members of the community under the platform of the Achi Stakeholders Forum, following allegations of improper management of funds paid by Seplat Energy in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to the stakeholders, part of the Host Community Development Trust revenue due to Achi Mbieri had already been disbursed by Seplat Energy, an oil exploration firm operating in the area. However, they alleged that the funds were “inequitably shared” by the community’s President-General (PG), Mr Victor Iwuagwu, without proper oversight from the executive council.

Speaking at the briefing, the community’s Financial Secretary, Mr Richard Durunna, distanced himself from the alleged disbursement, insisting he was neither consulted nor involved in the sharing of the funds.

Durunna accused the PG of running the affairs of the community unilaterally, sidelining other executive members.

“I am completely unaware that Seplat Energy had paid money to the community. I only heard about it when villages began confirming receipt of funds from the PG,” he said.

“When I questioned the sharing formula, he told me he acted based on instructions given to him by his late mother in a dream. This is bizarre and deeply troubling. We demand accountability so that proper records can be established.”

Durunna disclosed that at a community meeting held on Saturday, stakeholders unanimously resolved to issue a 48-hour ultimatum to the PG to convene an emergency meeting and give a detailed explanation of his financial dealings.

Another stakeholder, Mr Charles Opara, described the discovery of oil in the community as a blessing that should foster development rather than division.

“Oil discovery should not become a source of chaos. The benefits must be transparently managed for the good of all,” Opara said, urging the PG to stop personalising communal resources and render a proper account of his stewardship.

The community’s Traditional Prime Minister, Nzeh Adolphus Nnadi, called on the Imo State Government to intervene by setting up a forensic panel of inquiry to investigate the matter and restore trust.

Meanwhile, a youth leader, Mr Chigazu Ohamadike, appealed for calm, urging all parties to pursue a peaceful and lawful resolution of the dispute.

Efforts by Naija247news to obtain a response from the President-General, Mr Victor Iwuagwu, were unsuccessful, as repeated calls to his mobile phone were neither answered nor returned as of the time of filing this report.