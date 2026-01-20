Imo Governor Sponsors INEC Officials’ Pilgrimage to Jerusalem

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Owerri, Imo State, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sponsored the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), seven Heads of Department, and 27 Electoral Officers on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

SaharaReporters reports that the pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Sources within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that the officials will gather at the Government House Chapel by noon for prayers and formal send-off activities before departing.

The 27 Electoral Officers are scheduled to proceed to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, around 3 pm, with the group set to depart for Jerusalem at 10 pm.

A source said, “The REC, seven Heads of Department, and 27 Electoral Officers will leave Imo State for Jerusalem tomorrow by 10 pm for pilgrimage, sponsored by Governor Uzodimma.”

Political patronage remains a common practice in Nigeria. In December 2025, SaharaReporters reported that President Bola Tinubu presented luxury vehicles, including Toyota Land Cruisers, Toyota Hiluxes, and Hummer buses, to each state coordinator of a new political mobilisation platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Multiple sources said the initiative, known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, is coordinated by Governor Uzodimma, who was publicly endorsed by President Tinubu as its Director General. Each participating state was reportedly asked to contribute N1 billion to the campaign fund for the 2027 presidential election.

Observers noted that such displays of political support highlight the gap between the deployment of state and federal resources for political activities versus pressing public priorities such as security and social welfare.